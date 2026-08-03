'Ranbir Kapoor's Portrayal Of Lord Ram Seems Weak': Ramlila Body Seeks Pre-Release Screening Of <i>Ramayana</i>

Even before its Diwali 2026 release, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One has landed at the centre of a fresh controversy.

The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has urged the makers to organise a special screening of the film for representatives of the organisation before it reaches theatres, saying they want to ensure that no scenes or dialogues hurt religious sentiments.

The organisation has also warned that it will stage protests if its request is not considered.

Mahasangh Writes To Makers Seeking Preview

Arjun Kumar, President of Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, has written a formal letter to director Nitesh Tiwari and the film's production house requesting a special screening of Ramayana: Part One before its theatrical release in India and overseas.

According to Kumar, the screening should be arranged for members of the Mahasangh, Ramlila committees and Hindu organisations in Delhi so that any concerns can be flagged before the film reaches audiences.

'Ranbir Kapoor's Portrayal Of Lord Ram Seems Weak'

Speaking about the upcoming film, Arjun Kumar drew comparisons with Adipurush, which faced widespread criticism after its release in 2023.

He stated that several scenes in the film had drawn objections from members of the Sanatan community and those associated with traditional Ramlila performances. Among the issues highlighted were the depiction of Lanka in black instead of gold and the portrayal of Raavan and his army, which many believed did not align with traditional descriptions.

According to Kumar, the backlash had a significant impact on the film's box office performance.

He said, "...Recently, a film starring Prabhas was released, and we even organised a promotional event for it at the Red Fort...However, the film contained objectionable content. For example, the golden city of Lanka was depicted as black, leather was used inappropriately, and some characters were portrayed with features resembling Mughal-era figures...In our view, Adipurush presented a negative image, which is why that mega-budget film failed at the box office."

He added, "As for the upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor, we are ready to welcome and promote it. The Ramlila Committee even plans to arrange free screenings for thousands of people. However, we have one request for the filmmakers. The recently released trailer for the Ramayana adaptation appears underwhelming. Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram seems weak and lacks the gravitas associated with the character."

He further shared, "In our opinion, he does not fully resemble the image of Lord Ram...In contrast, regarding this new mega-budget film starring a major actor like Ranbir Kapoor, our only request is that it should avoid the kind of scenes that appeared in Adipurush and contributed to its failure...We would like a show of the film to be arranged for Hindu organisations in Delhi, including the Ramlila committees."

Warning Of Protests If Request Is Ignored

The Mahasangh further claimed that, based on information it had received, Ramayana: Part One could also contain scenes that may hurt the sentiments of Hindus in India and abroad.

For that reason, it has requested a preview screening so that any objectionable scenes or dialogues can be identified and, if necessary, removed before release.

The organisation also warned that if the filmmakers do not arrange the requested screening, Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, along with various Hindu organisations, will stage protests and demonstrations outside cinema halls in Delhi and other states.

"If any concerns arise during the screening, we would request that the filmmakers consider making the necessary corrections. If they choose not to arrange such a screening, there is little we can do. We are not the certifying authority, but we will certainly raise objections if we believe the film distorts the scriptures," he concluded.

About Ramayana: Part One

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. Ravie Dubey also plays a key role in the film.

The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, while Yash's portrayal of Raavan has already become one of the biggest talking points ahead of release. The makers have also kept Sunny Deol's appearance as Lord Hanuman under wraps.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, with its sequel slated for a theatrical release in Diwali 2027.