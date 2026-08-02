'People Still Judge Me': Sooraj Pancholi Hits Back At 'Unanswered' Claims In Jiah Khan Case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has issued a strong statement on Instagram, calling out reports that continue to describe the case related to the death of Jiah Khan as "unanswered." Sharing a picture that read, "Unanswered? A 14-Year court trial says otherwise," the actor urged everyone to report the facts accurately and respect the court's verdict.

In his note, Sooraj wrote, "To ALL the Media pages out there! Please explain what you believe remains 'unanswered,' and kindly make sure your facts are accurate. I went through a 14-year court trial. The case was decided on the basis of facts, evidence and the law. I was acquitted, and there are no 'unanswered questions' from the legal proceedings. All the court records and trial proceedings are publicly available for anyone who genuinely wants to understand the facts before forming an opinion."

Speaking about the impact the case had on his life, he added, "I was only 20 years old when this unfortunate incident happened. I had known her for barely four months, and I had no idea what she may have been going through internally. At that age, I was too young to understand that someone could be carrying so much. What followed changed my life forever."

He further wrote, "I spent the next 14 years fighting to prove my innocence. Those were the years when I should have been building my life. Instead, I lived under the weight of a trial that consumed my twenties and a large part of my thirties. Only I know what I carried in my mind and in my heart every single day."

Reiterating his faith in the judicial process, Sooraj said, "The court of law was the only place where I could prove my innocence. I put my faith in the judicial process, and after 14 years, I was acquitted. If, even after that, people still choose to judge me and hold me guilty, I honestly don't know what more I can do."

He also explained why he had remained silent for years, writing, "Just because I have chosen to remain silent all these years doesn't give anyone the right to write whatever they want. Out of respect, I have never spoken publicly about the personal traumas she shared with me or the struggles she faced in her life. I chose to protect her privacy despite everything I have been through. I only ask for the same fairness and respect in return."

Concluding his statement, the actor said, "For many of you, this may just be another story or another headline. For me, it has been my entire life. Every careless headline, every misleading video, and every false narrative reopens a chapter I have spent years trying to survive."

He ended with an appeal to the media, writing, "All I ask is that you approach this with honesty, responsibility, sensitivity and professionalism. If you are going to tell my story, please tell the whole story."

Background

Jiah Khan, 25, was found hanging at her home in Mumbai's Juhu on June 3, 2013. Police later arrested Sooraj Pancholi on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah, and charged him with abetment of suicide. He was arrested in June 2013 and released on bail the following month.

Jiah's mother, Rabia Khan, maintained that her daughter's death was a case of murder and sought a fresh investigation.

However, the Bombay High Court dismissed her petition. During his final statement before the court in April 2023, Sooraj said he had been falsely prosecuted and had lost "the most important person" in his life. He was later acquitted in the case.

Jiah Khan is best remembered for her performance in Nishabd, starring Amitabh Bachchan.