Ram Kapoor Reveals His Biggest Secret On <i>Lock Upp 2</i>: 'Doctors Told Me I Could Die In 6 Months'

Actor Ram Kapoor made another emotional revelation on Lock Upp, opening up about one of the darkest phases of his life. Speaking about the time he was shooting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ram shared that he was struggling with severe depression while dealing with serious health issues.

Ram Kapoor's Third Secret

Sharing a secret he had never told anyone, including his wife Gautami Kapoor and their children, Ram said, "I have kept one secret from the world; even my wife doesn't know. During the show (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain), I went through the absolute worst depression of my life. I received so much love because of my weight, and I was talked about so much that I became the highest-rated TV star for a while."

Ram explained that as his popularity grew, he continued gaining weight and ignored the warning signs. He then revealed just how serious his health had become.

"My doctors told me that I had become unhealthy and that I could die in six months. I could've had a diabetic stroke because I was on insulin three times a day. My sugar was between 400 and 600, and I was working for 14 hours a day. I didn't want to do anything about it because I was getting so much love and making so much money. How could I walk away from all that? I became a very ugly person."

How He Changed His Life

The actor also spoke about what eventually motivated him to change his life. He said it was his children who gave him the strength to fight through the difficult period.

"If I didn't have kids, I would have done what Harshad had done. When you have kids, you live for them and don't have the right to stop our lives. That's the only thing that saved me. It's the only reason I am alive today. It's been over 10 years, and today I am very happy as a human being. Gautami and my children will also be finding out about this right now."

Ram's candid admission left fellow contestants and viewers stunned as he reflected on the physical and emotional struggles he had kept hidden for years.

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Pamala Serena and Akanksha Chaudhary were eliminated from the competition.