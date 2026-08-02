Sunny Deol Reveals Why Dharmendra Backed <i>Ghayal</i> After Producers Rejected It

Sunny Deol has looked back on the making of Ghayal and revealed that several producers had turned down the film's script before his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, decided to back the project.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Ghayal went on to become one of the biggest hits of Sunny's career and established him as one of Bollywood's leading action stars. The film was produced under Dharmendra's banner, Vijayta Films.

Sharing a video featuring Rajkumar Santoshi on Instagram, Sunny recalled the journey behind the film. He wrote, "Some journeys come full circle in ways you can never plan. Years ago, I believed deeply in a script written by a young Rajkumar Santoshi. We tried taking it to producers, but no one was ready to back the film. That was when I decided to take it to Papa."



Sunny revealed that he is currently at Rambagh Palace in Jaipur for the promotions of his upcoming film Batwara 1947. He shared that it was at the same hotel where Dharmendra had agreed to produce Ghayal decades ago.

"Papa was shooting for Batwara in 1988 in Jaipur and staying at Rambagh Palace. Raj gave him the complete narration of Ghayal, and the moment it ended, Papa said yes. More than the film, what stayed with me was how proud he was that I had recognised and stood by such a powerful story. That faith became Ghayal. And now, all these years later, I returned to Jaipur for the first promotions of Batwara 1947," he added.

"Papa's Batwara (1989). My #Batwara1947 (2026). The same city. A lifetime of memories. And a circle that feels beautifully complete. Forever grateful to Papa for believing in my instinct, and to Raj for giving me a story worth fighting for," Sunny concluded.

Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol as a Muslim man who migrates to Pakistan during Partition, only to discover that a Hindu woman, played by Shabana Azmi, is living in his house and refuses to leave. Against the backdrop of communal violence, he chooses to protect her and her family.

The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sunny Deol and his son, Karan Deol. The cast includes Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur in key roles. The film also marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after a gap of over five years.

Batwara 1947 is set to release in theatres on August 14.