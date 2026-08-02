Nushrratt Bharuccha To Star Alongside Tiger Shroff In Remo D'Souza's Next: Report

Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film with director Remo D'Souza has found its leading lady. Nushrratt Bharuccha has reportedly joined the cast of the yet-to-be-titled project. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

“The team wanted someone who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the story. Nushrratt was always one of the strongest choices. Her role has substance, and audiences will get to see her in an exciting new avatar," a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

While details about her character are being kept under wraps, sources say the makers have written a role that holds considerable weight in the film's narrative. It has also been suggested that her part goes beyond that of a conventional female co-lead.

The film also features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav in key roles, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama. The project also marks a major milestone for producer Viccky Jain, who is making his debut as a producer under his newly launched banner, VJ Frames.

Known to television audiences for his stint on Bigg Boss and as actress Ankita Lokhande's husband, Viccky recently announced his foray into film production. The Remo D'Souza directorial will be the first project from VJ Frames.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 4, the latest chapter in his hit action franchise. Directed by A. Harsha, the film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, on the other hand, was last seen alongside Sohum Shah in the comedy thriller Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.