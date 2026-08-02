Why Vijay Sethupathi Said No To Every Cameo Except Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i>

Vijay Sethupathi has made it clear that he is no longer interested in doing cameo appearances. But when it came to Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the actor decided to make a one-time exception. Speaking about the decision, Vijay said his respect for Rajinikanth was the only reason he agreed to take up the role.

During a conversation with host Gobinath on YouTube, Vijay explained why he no longer accepts guest appearances and why Jailer 2 stands apart from the rest.

He said, "I have completely stopped doing cameos. The exception is Jailer 2 only, which I did for Rajinikanth sir. If they put my poster on Jailer 2, the audience will notice only Rajini sir. But in other small films, they are marketing with my cameo in the poster; it affects my films, which I'm doing as a hero."

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is set to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The sequel brings back Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian and continues the story after the events of the 2023 blockbuster.

The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu in important roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Gandhi Talks, the silent film directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. The film had its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India in 2023 before arriving in theatres in January 2026. It featured Vijay Sethupathi as Mahadev Vishnu More, Arvind Swamy as Mohan Boseman, Aditi Rao Hydari as Gayatri, Siddharth Jadhav as Mangu, Mahesh Manjrekar as Premnath Gavli, Usha Nadkarni as Mahadev's mother and Govind Namdev as Inspector Vishwas Rao.

Vijay Sethupathi has a packed slate ahead. He will next be seen in Train, directed by Mysskin. His upcoming projects also include Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road with Puri Jagannadh, Arasan starring STR and Pocket Novel.