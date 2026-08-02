'He Offered Money, Then Asked For Sex': Akanksha Choudhary Recalls Casting Couch Ordeal

Akanksha Choudhary may have been eliminated from Lock Upp 2, but she ensured her journey on the reality show ended with a powerful revelation. Even after stepping away from the game, the reality star chose to share a deeply personal secret. Akanksha alleged that she had once faced the casting couch at the hands of an influential figure in the entertainment industry.

Akanksha recalled needing around Rs 1-2 lakh to participate in a beauty pageant. "Mujhe kuch 1-2 lakh chahiye the, for garments, for training fees and whatever else," she said, noting that her family could not afford it. She then approached a well-known figure from the pageant industry, who had judged several contests in the past and was known to help aspiring participants financially.

The Splitsvilla alum asked him for support and offered to work for him as an employee for a couple of months in return. According to her, he agreed and invited her to his residence. Since she had visited his house before, she did not think twice before going.

Akanksha said, "Jab main gayi, woh aaye. Unhone pehle mujhe hug karne ke liye approach kiya, lekin hug karne ke bajaye unhone mujhe push kiya... aur mujhe grab kar liya." The model further alleged that the man continued to hold her despite her resistance. "Woh bahut budhe the, toh maine unka haath pakda aur jhatka," she recalled. According to Akanksha, the man then told her that she could have achieved far greater success in the industry had she approached him earlier.

Akanksha alleged that the person then made an inappropriate offer. He told her, "Main tumhe itne paise de raha hoon, but in return you'll have to have sex with me." She claimed he laid out the terms of the arrangement, including how often she would have to sleep with him each month in exchange for help.

Akanksha said she rejected the offer immediately. "Had I known his intentions, I would never have gone to meet him," she said.

The reality star further mentioned that the man had allegedly told her she would regret rejecting his proposal within two years. She, however, maintained that she does not regret her decision. "6 months later, I was a part of a very big show. One year later, I'm standing on one of the biggest stages," she said, asserting that her success and recognition have been the result of her own hard work.