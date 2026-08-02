Actor Aditi Sharma Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband, In-Laws

Television actress Aditi Sharma, known for her roles in shows such as Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, Rabb Se Hai Dua and Kaleerein, has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband and his family in Mumbai.

An FIR was registered at Goregaon Police Station on July 31 against her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik (65), and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik (29). The police have launched an investigation into the allegations.

Allegations Of Domestic Violence And Harassment

According to her complaint, Aditi has accused the three of physical and mental harassment, domestic violence, assault, verbal abuse, questioning her character and misusing her stridhan (bridal jewellery).

In her police statement, the actress said she first met Abhineet during an online acting class in June 2021. Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship.

The couple reportedly began living together in an apartment in Goregaon West in September 2024 before getting married on November 12, 2024, with the consent of both their families.

'Behaviour Changed Within Days Of Marriage'

According to the complaint, Aditi alleged that her husband's behaviour changed within days of their wedding. She claimed that frequent arguments began over her clothing and other minor issues.

She further alleged that instead of contributing towards household expenses, her husband regularly took money from her.

The complaint also states that an argument over coffee on January 1, 2025, escalated into abuse. Following the incident, Aditi alleged that her husband became suspicious of her character, accused her of having an affair, frequently checked her mobile phone and eventually started sleeping in a separate room.

She also claimed that she was prevented from speaking to her parents.

Jewellery Allegedly Not Returned

In her complaint, Aditi accused her mother-in-law of retaining her bridal jewellery, including gold chains, rings, a diamond ring, mangalsutra and bangles.

She alleged that despite repeated requests, the jewellery was never returned.

The actress also claimed that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law sided with her husband during attempts to resolve their disputes and continued to harass her.

Police Begin Investigation

Based on Aditi Sharma's complaint, Goregaon Police have registered an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations. No statement from the accused has been made public so far.

