TV Actress Aditi Sharma Heads For Divorce 4 Months After "Secret" Wedding

TV actress Aditi Sharma, popular for her role in Apollena, has landed in controversy after her “alleged husband,” Abhineet Kaushik, revealed that they secretly got married in November last year but are now headed for separation.

In a chat with India Forums, Abhineet and his legal consultant, Rakesh Shetty, claimed that the couple had been in a live-in relationship for years before getting married. They also shared pictures of the intimate wedding. Aditi reportedly insisted on keeping the wedding a secret.

Rakesh Shetty said, "Abhineet and Aditi got married on the 12th of November, 2024 in a very secret wedding ceremony as requested by the actress. They got married at their Goregaon house and had rented a 5 BHK jodi apartment to stay together 6 months ago, they had been living in for the past 4 years."

Abhineet Kaushik shared that he was initially “not prepared” and felt “sceptical” about marriage. After Aditi Sharma insisted for a year and a half, he eventually agreed.

He added, “She had a condition that nobody can know outside because of her career, since marriage was a taboo and you know as life partners, you do things for your partner, no matter what it is, you try to help them in their career and everything. So I accepted whatever she said, we cant tell anyone, we cant tell our friends, we cant tell our relatives, people cannot know about our marriage but we have to get married and I was like 'okay, lets do it.' We got married in our house in the presence of her siblings, my siblings, our parents. We had two pandits, proper riti riwaz se hua, 3-4 din ka proper sab tha. I have 1000 photos of our wedding, phere and everything."

Abhineet Kaushik and his legal team claimed that things took an ugly turn when he discovered Aditi Sharma's alleged affair with her Apollena co-star, Samarthya Gupta, and even “caught them.” Following this, his legal team stepped in and tried to contact Aditi and her family. They reportedly denied the marriage's validity, calling it nothing more than a “mock trial.”

Abhineet Kaushik and his legal team further alleged that Aditi Sharma and her family demanded ₹25 lakh for separation. They added, “Then hum ne kaafi baat karne ko try kiya tha, police bhi ghar aayi, Aditi and Abhineet were then staying together. In his absence, Samarthya had come to have dinner with Aditi when he had gone to Pune. Building mein kaafi mutual friends thhe jinhone inform kiya. Phir police bulayi Abhineet ne, police cases hue. Isne bhi NC likhwaya aur usne bhi. But phir inhone kaha ke hume divorce chaiye and yesterday we arranged a meeting between the lawyers and waha pe she demanded 25 lakhs.”

“Today things ended and in dono ne ghar chhod diya and waha pe maara maari bhi hogayi. Aditi's father slapped Abhineet and Aditi came in between toh usko bhi lagg gayi," they concluded.

So far, Aditi Sharma has chosen to remain silent on the matter.