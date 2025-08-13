On Sridevi's 62nd Birth Anniversary, Boney Kapoor Says, "You Are 26"

On Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary, Boney Kapoor walked down memory lane and dug out throwback gold. He shared throwback pictures and wrote, "You are 26".

Boney Kapoor shared a happy portrait of Sridevi, wishing her 62nd birthday.

The caption read, "Yesssss You are not 62 today. You are 26. Happy birthday. we are still reliving all your happy birthdays." The caption is punctuated by a series of love and kiss emojis.

In another post, Boney Kapoor shared an old picture from her 27th birthday celebrations in Chennai.

In the picture, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were captured at their candid best.

Sharing the context of the picture, Boney Kapoor wrote, "In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment , that with every passing day she is getting younger but she thought I was teasing her."

The post drew Internet's love.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor Relationship Timeline

Before getting married to Sridevi, Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney and Mona also share two kids - Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and welcomed two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi died in Dubai due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in 2018.

What Boney Kapoor Said About Sridevi's Biopic

When asked by DNA last year if he's considering a biopic on Sridevi, the producer of Maidaan told DNA, "She was a very private person, and her life should remain private. I don't think there ever will be, till the time I live, I will not allow this to happen."

Earlier, talking to The New Indian, Boney Kapoor opened up about his wife's death. He stated, "It was not a natural death, it was an accidental death. I thought I would never speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24-48 hours together, when I was being investigated, and interrogated and that is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police. In Fact, the officer said that we had to do this, we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media. They discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the interrogation, including the lie detector. The report which came clearly stated that it was an accidental death by drowning."

On Sridevi's 62nd birtthday, Boney Kapoor shared pictures from her 27th birthday and said, "You are 26" now.