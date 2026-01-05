<i>Pushpa 2's</i> Anasuya Bharadwaj Apologises To Actress Raasi Over Objectionable Remarks In Old Skit: "I Can't Go Back And Fix It Now"

Pushpa 2 actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has issued a public apology to actress Raasi after a controversial skit from three years ago resurfaced on social media.

The clip, which contained objectionable remarks at Raasi's expense, reignited debate around body-shaming and the use of derogatory humour in comedy shows.

"That Was A Mistake, Please Accept My Apologies"

Taking to X, Anasuya addressed Raasi directly in a lengthy note, accepting responsibility for her actions during the show. She wrote, "Dear RAASI garu, My sincere apologies to you, in a show I did three years ago, In a skit on not being able to speak Telugu properly, I used your name to utter a double-meaning dialogue. I should have confronted the people who wrote and directed this that day, but I didn't have the strength to do so at that time. That was a mistake. Please accept my apologies. I can't go back and fix it now."

She went on to reflect on how the incident has shaped her views over time, adding, "People change and evolve, you can see the change in me from the moment I started criticising the double entendres on that show to leaving that show. They are running a hate campaign against me, who is speaking out strongly about the safety of all women today."

Anasuya further expressed how deeply she empathised with Raasi's discomfort, saying, "I can imagine how embarrassing these stories are for you, which are being made to shame me. Whether or not the director, writer, and producers of that show apologise to you, I take it as my responsibility to accept my mistake and apologise to you."

She concluded on a personal note, writing, "I am more stronger and empowered than before to question the narratives built around women's bodies. Hope you understand and lend your support.. Wishing you well ma'am."

Raasi Recalls Hurtful Experience

The controversy erupted after actor Sivaji faced backlash for his remarks at the Dhandoraa pre-release event, with Anasuya herself criticising him strongly.

This prompted Raasi to speak about a past incident that had deeply hurt her - a skit involving comedian Hyper Aadi in which Anasuya was also part of the segment. Raasi said the double-meaning dialogue and Anasuya's reaction at the time left her disappointed and embarrassed.

In a recent interview, Raasi revealed that she had earlier been approached by a comedy show to perform a skit based on her character from Preyasi Raave. However, she chose to decline the offer as she was uncomfortable with content that relied on mocking and humiliation.

The actress said that Anasuya's involvement in the episode that mocked her had left her deeply disappointed. Condemning body-shaming and insensitive language, Raasi admitted that she had even contemplated legal action at one point but eventually decided against it on her family's advice.

