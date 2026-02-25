Shatrughan Sinha Calls Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> A 'Masterpiece': "What Propaganda Film?"

Dhurandhar was released in cinemas on December 5, 2025 and created history at the box office, breaking multiple records. The film fraternity has been sharing appreciation posts on social media to applaud the film, and the most recent one is from actor Shatrughan Sinha.

He took to X and wrote, "Wow! Just happened to see the most talked-about film, an absolute masterpiece, Dhurandhar. What 'propaganda' film??? A film is a film is a film. It's a great film, gripping, interesting & full of entertainment, made with sincerity. The sets too have been created beautifully in Bangkok, Thailand (depicting Pakistan) in a very realistic manner."

He continued, "Technically brilliant, with great editing. The cinematographer deserves applause for his exquisite work. Kudos to the entire supremely talented cast & crew who have made this film a visual delight! Everyone stands out superbly. The one and only Ranveer Singh @RanveerOfficial fits the bill & is an outstanding, worthy son @duttsanjay of the most worthy father, late & great #SunilDutt. He is brilliant. Our dear great #VinodKhanna's son #AkshayeKhanna now creates his own identity by portraying an extraordinary role & leaves an extremely lasting impression with his flawless performance, ably & aptly directed by #AdityaDhar & rightly marketed through YouTube, which highlights it."

"The icing on the cake, certainly, is our dear friend #RakeshBedi, who has won our hearts with a wonderful & amazing role with a fine balancing act which only he could have done. Music & choreography have brought revolution in cinema; especially Shararat & Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan are euphoric, foot-tapping with great repeat value. Also, in a powerful cameo portrayal, is our charming @saumyatandon, who stands out," added Shatrughan Sinha.

He concluded by calling Dhurandhar a 'role model' now in cinema, and praised the brilliant performances. He called the Aditya Dhar directorial an "unforgettable cinematic feat."

About Dhurandhar 2

Unlike the first film, which was released solely in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will open in cinemas on March 19, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

Recap

The first installment introduced audiences to a high-stakes, two-part espionage saga. The story followed an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi, navigating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror group threatening India's security. Dhurandhar 2 continues the narrative with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an undercover Indian agent who is now firmly embedded within Pakistan's underworld.

