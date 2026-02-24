Arijit Singh Shares First Message With Fans After Announcing Retirement From Playback Singing

Singer Arijit Singh, who announced his retirement from playback singing in January, has shared his first heartfelt message addressing fans directly.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Arijit posted a deeply personal note dedicated exclusively to his listeners.

In his message, he wrote, "This message is just for my listeners. please dont read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world."

He further explained that although he has stopped accepting new playback assignments, he still has a substantial number of pending songs to complete.

"Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Dont involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. Jay Devi!" he wrote.

When Arijit Singh Announced Retirement From Playback Singing

The message comes weeks after Arijit surprised fans by announcing that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, calling time on what he described as a "wonderful" journey.

He wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Arijit first rose to prominence as a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He made his Hindi film debut with Phir Mohabbat from the film Murder 2 in 2011, a track that went on to become a fan favourite.

Most recently, he has lent his voice to the upcoming film Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan.

