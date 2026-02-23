What Aamir Khan Told Arijit Singh About His Decision To Quit Playback Singing

In a special behind-the-scenes video released on Monday, Aamir Khan, who visited Arijit Singh's hometown of Murshidabad for the recording of the title track Ek Din, appears shocked to learn that the singer's break from playback singing is permanent.

In the video, Aamir and Arijit are seen chatting casually while sitting on the floor at the singer's home. The actor asks, "You are not taking on any projects. Do you want to take a break for some time, or do you not want to sing for Hindi films?"

On hearing Arijit's response, Aamir quickly says in Hindi, "Aisa mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga (Don't do this, what will happen to us?)."

The BTS video also shows Arijit recording the song, giving Aamir a tour of his house, flying kites with him, and taking him around town on his scooter.

Aamir later shared a poster and thanked Arijit for lending his voice to his upcoming film, which is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and features his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

On January 27, Arijit shocked fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. Aamir travelled to Murshidabad and stayed there for four days with Arijit and his family to persuade him to reconsider his reported retirement and personally request him to sing for the film.

Widely regarded as one of the most loved singers in the country, Arijit's emotional voice was exactly what Aamir wanted for this romantic story. The two worked closely on the film's first track, and their collaboration has now resulted in the release of the soulful song.

Ek Din reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, reviving one of Hindi cinema's most cherished creative partnerships. They have previously collaborated on films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

With Ek Din, the duo returns to the romance genre, with Junaid playing the lead this time. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and is set to release in cinemas on May 1.

