Watch: Virat Kohli Cracks Up After Anushka Sharma's Funny <i>'Shaadi</i>' Comment To Paps At Mumbai Airport

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently seen at Mumbai airport, attracting attention from fans as they arrived together. The couple, who had just returned from a spiritual visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan, appeared to be in a cheerful mood as they made their way through the terminal.

Details

A video of their airport appearance has been circulating on social media. In the clip, Anushka - dressed in a white T-shirt paired with a light velvet jacket and black trousers - is seen posing for photographs with fans. Virat, wearing a white T-shirt, denim shirt, and black trousers, joined her as they paused briefly for pictures before entering the airport.

At one point, Anushka made a playful remark to Virat while smiling for the cameras, saying, "Aisa lag raha hai shaadi mein photo khinchwa rahe hain" (It feels like we're taking wedding photos). Her comment made Virat laugh.

Anushka And Virat's Visits To Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan

Recently, the two attended a private spiritual interaction at Keli Kunj Ashram to seek blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj.

A picture of the duo attending a kirtan surfaced online. Their visit also almost coincided with their son Akaay's birthday, which fell on 15 February. The couple were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday morning as they left for Delhi.

Virat and Anushka seek blessings at Vrindavan. 🙏 Heartwarming to see their devotion and spiritual connection. Wishing them peace and happiness! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/3e7PGHH9hd — Kanak Kumari (@KanakKu64995524) February 17, 2026

Last December, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had also visited Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram. In a video shared on Bhajan Marg's official Instagram handle, the couple were seen engaging in a deep spiritual conversation with him.

The spiritual leader shared valuable wisdom with the pair, advising them to view their work as a form of service to God. He emphasised the importance of approaching life with seriousness, humility and devotion, and encouraged them to chant the name of the Almighty.



Also Read: On Smriti Mandhana's RCB Winning Their 2nd WPL Trophy, Anushka Sharma Says, "History Repeated"