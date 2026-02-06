On Smriti Mandhana's RCB Winning Their 2nd WPL Trophy, Anushka Sharma Says, "History Repeated"

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets on February 5 to win the Women's Premier League 2026 title. This was RCB's second WPL championship.

Actor Anushka Sharma celebrated the team's win on social media. Anushka, whose husband Virat Kohli plays for the RCB men's team and has earlier led the franchise as captain, shared her happiness over the victory.

About Anushka Sharma's Post

Anushka posted a picture of the RCB Women's team lifting the trophy on Instagram. Along with the image, she wrote, "RCB Women do it again. History repeated." Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli performed a puja at their home in London. A photo shared online showed Anushka wearing a white cardigan with an orange skirt, while Virat was dressed in a white kurta. The couple posed with a priest in the pic. The note with the picture said that Virat and Anushka had performed a religious ceremony at their London residence.

In December last year, the couple also visited spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, in Vrindavan. A video posted on the official Instagram page of Bhajan Marg showed Virat and Anushka speaking with the spiritual leader.

During the interaction, Premanand Ji Maharaj advised them to treat their work as service to God. He also spoke about the importance of humility, devotion and taking life seriously, and encouraged them to chant the name of the Almighty.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to manage their professional careers and personal lives. They got married in Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and their son Akaay in 2024.



