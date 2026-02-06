Prateik Smita Patil-Priya Banerjee Claim "90% Of Bollywood Marriages Are Fake": 'They See It As A Joke'

More than a year after their wedding made headlines for personal reasons, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee have once again addressed the controversy surrounding his decision to not invite his father, Raj Babbar, to their marriage.

What's Happening

In a recent conversation with Miss Malini, the couple was asked about the trolling they faced following that decision.

Priya dismissed the online criticism, saying they were too occupied to focus on it.

Prateik, however, suggested that there is more to the story than what the public knows.

"People don't know the truth. Some people from the industry know the truth, some don't and the general public..." Prateik told Miss Malini and added, "But one day, everyone will get to learn the truth. In a story, or a book, or an interview, or a film."

Priya said the episode ultimately strengthened their relationship. She said, "I think life has thrown a lot of tests right before we got married, just to see if we would last and we are like ninjas. I think every problem that has come our way, we have not reacted like 'Ab kya hoga?'. We looked at each other and we got each other."

"Bollywood Marriages Lack Authencity"

In another interview with Navin Singh Bhardwaj from Team Varinder Chawla, the couple also shared their views on marriage in the film industry. Priya claimed that many Bollywood marriages lack authenticity.

"90 per cent of the Bollywood marriages are a facade, and I know that because I am on the inside," she said. Prateik agreed, adding, "It shows."

He also referenced a comment made by Twinkle Khanna on her talk show about infidelity. "If married people are saying 'raat gayi baat gayi', you know what the situation is," he said.

Priya went on to express her disappointment with senior actors who make such remarks. Although she grew up in Canada and identifies as Canadian, she said she holds Indian cultural values in high regard.

"The yesteryear actors, when they say stuff like that, I am judging you. As a Canadian, I am judging you because you are supposed to be Indian, this is in your culture but when you see these people who are married for the image... Don't get married. Do your career, have affairs, respectfully be honest with people. In my country, they do it like that," she said and added, "Our culture is way stronger than Bollywood and India. Here, people see marriage as a joke."

Prateik concluded by stating that infidelity is no longer aspirational. "I think cheating, infidelity, multiple partners, it's out of fashion. It's not cool. Having a wife and a girlfriend is not cool."

The couple are currently promoting their music video Ishq Fakir, even as their candid remarks about family and marriage continue to draw attention.