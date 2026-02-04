Manoj Pahwa Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Coming On <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Set: "<i>Aajao</i> Mannat, <i>Daaru Peete Hai</i>"

Manoj Pahwa played the role of Avtaar Singh, uncle to the protagonist Aasmaan (Lakshya Lalwani), who supports his nephew in his journey to become an actor. In a recent conversation, Manoj Pahwa opened up about initially rejecting the offer. He also recalled how Shah Rukh Khan used to visit the sets with a lot of love.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Manoj Pahwa recalled Shah Rukh Khan's invite,"Shah Rukh sir was extremely kind on set. He would often say, 'Come to Mannat, daaru peete hai (let's have alcohol).'"

Furthermore, speaking of how happy he is with the way the show turned out, Manoj Pahwa added, "I am very happy with the way he made the show. It turned out great and became extremely popular. They paid us fully and treated us with a lot of respect."

On How Aryan Khan Convinced Manoj Pahwa To Come Onboard

Manoj Pahwa revealed that he hadn't given any audition for The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

He said, "Aryan made me do things I have never done before. I didn't give any audition for that role. He simply called me and told me he wanted me to do it. I had refused him at first."

He continued, "I had asked for the script, but my manager told me that they weren't giving the show's script to anybody. That put me off. I am from Delhi, so I was like, 'I won't do it either. Hoga apne ghar ka, hum bhi kam nahi hai.' I had done a few films with Shah Rukh, but we didn't share any major personal bond."

"After a week, my manager called me and said they had sent four different scripts. I read them and really liked the material. When I finally met the team, they told me, 'Please don't tell anyone we gave you the script because we haven't shared it with any other actors. We sent it to you only because you had refused the role,'" said Manoj Pahwa.

He then went on to share how Aryan Khan convinced him to do things that are still so popular on social media. He mentioned how initially he would object, but then Aryan Khan would make him believe he could do it.

Manoj Pahwa added, "He would say, 'Achha lagega, sir!' He made me abuse so much - I wasn't comfortable with it. Aryan told me, 'Sir, aapke mooh se gaali achhi lagti hai.' As an actor, I can only suggest things. The final verdict is always the director's."

Manoj Pahwa On Similarities Between Aryan Khan And Shah Rukh Khan

In an old interview with Hindi Rush, Manoj Pahwa revealed that Aryan used to bring home-cooked food during shoots. Listing out the similarities between Aryan and his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Pahwa said, "Shah Rukh Khan bahut hardworking hai aur workaholic hain. Kaam matlab 18-20 ghante humne dekha hai apni aankhon se. Wahi khubi maine Aryan mein bhi dekhi (Aryan is a hardworking guy. The process of filming the series was quite long, but it was definitely a lot of fun. I know Shah Rukh works 18-20 hours a day if required. He is a workaholic, and I have seen Aryan work in a similar way, too)."

Manoj Pahwa added, "Shah Rukh is very respectful and loving. He will make you feel as if you have known him forever. If you go to his office, he will come and drop you off at the gate. I believe Aryan is similar in this regard as well. He also takes care of everyone."

He added, "One day I saw Aryan's food coming from Mannat, and I said I also want it, so he started getting it for me too. I used to tell Seema (wife Seema Pahwa) that I ate food from Shah Rukh Khan's house. It was made by his special chef. We used to have chicken rolls. It was a good feeling."

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Directed by Aryan Khan, the series featured an ensemble cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor and Rajat Bedi.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Aanya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame.

