Celina Jaitly Reacts After Delhi High Court Orders Legal Aid For Brother Vikrant Detained In UAE: "We'll Bring Back Our Soldier"

Celina Jaitly's brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Retd.), has been detained in the UAE. On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court asked the Ministry of External Affairs to issue an order to a legal firm to represent Celina's brother in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a detailed note on the development.

Celina began her post by writing, "Today Hon'ble High Court of Delhi stepped in to Restore a Soldier's Right. After months of relentless effort, I have secured legal representation for my brother, Maj Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Retd.) held in the UAE for more than 16 months."

She added, "Today, our soldier's dignity has been upheld by the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. Hon'ble Mr Justice Kaurav ordered as follows: 'Let the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, issue appropriate order in favour of M/s Khalid Almarri & Partners Advocates, authorising the said firm to represent Mr. Vikran Kumar Jaitly for all purposes in Dubai & Abu Dhabi.'"

Celina further wrote, "Khaled Almarri & Partners Advocates, one of the most prominent law firms in the UAE, have earned global recognition for their ability to deliver swift, insightful, & practical legal solutions, & have agreed to come on board entirely pro bono, to be appointed through the MEA."

"I profoundly thank & appreciate Khaled Almarri & Partners Advocates & Legal Consultants LLC, especially: Mr. Khaled Khalfan Hamad Majed Almarri, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Mr. Kushagra Ashok Arora, Founder, Mr. Himanshu Goswami, Head of Transactions & Regulatory Practice; for their unwavering commitment & support, & for graciously taking up the cause of my brother's detention pro bono, in a quest to secure his legal rights in accordance with the UAE laws & procedures," added the actress.

"The coming on board of Almarri & Partners Advocates reflects the strength, mutual respect & enduring relationship that India shares with the UAE. This appointment is to ensure Maj Vikrant's rights under the Vienna Convention. I placed my faith in the able hands of MEA to take my brother's case forward before the honorable UAE Courts & its globally respected benevolent leadership," Celina wrote in her post.

"My deepest gratitude to our legal counsels : Raghav Kacker, Counsel, managing partner, Kacker & Co, Suradish Vats, Trilegal, Advocates Madhav Agarwal & Ribhav Pande, Col. Sarvesh Sharma (VSM), Chief Advisor. Special thanks to former Additional Solicitor General of India, Sr. Advocate Mr. Sanjay Jain. Together, with the steadfast support of the MEA, I truly believe we'll bring back our soldier who gave his entire youth in service to our nation," the actress concluded.

Celina had earlier approached the High Court seeking legal and medical aid for her brother from Indian authorities, alleging that he had been abducted and detained in the UAE without proper access to legal or medical support.



