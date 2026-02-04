<i>Border 2</i> Producer Nidhi Dutta Shares <i>Border 3</i> Update, Teases More War Films With Sunny Deol

Border 2 has been running successfully in theatres since its release on January 23 and is steadily inching towards the Rs 300 crore mark. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar and serves as a spiritual successor to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border.

In an interview with NDTV, producer Nidhi Dutta discussed the future of the franchise, confirming Border 3 and teasing two additional war films with T-Series, while also hinting that Sunny Deol could feature in more than one of them.

What Nidhi Dutta Told NDTV

Nidhi Dutta said the team had been developing Border 3 for some time and suggested that the turnaround would be faster this time, as the story is already in place.

She told NDTV, "We already had the story (for Border 3) in mind. We have been actively working on it for the past two years. Bhushan ji has announced the film, and we hope to share more big updates about Border 3 soon. It took time to make Border 2 because we were not getting the right story for the film. But this time (in the case of Border 3), there won't be a lot of delay. This time we have stories; I don't think it will take a lot of time to come up with Border 3."

After Border 2, Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar are set to collaborate on three more war films, including Border 3.

Nidhi said, "These three projects are with Bhushan ji; they are greenlit. We are working on all of them. Fans will get to know more about them soon."

Will Sunny Deol star in these films besides Border 3?

Nidhi Dutta initially evaded the question, but when pressed for a more detailed response, she said, "Can anyone defend India without Sunny Deol? This is the truth."

About Border 2

Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 286.75 crore in 12 days.



