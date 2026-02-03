Farhan Akhtar's Divorce From Adhuna Bhabani Was A "Shock," Says Mother Honey Irani

Veteran screenwriter Honey Irani has spoken about her son Farhan Akhtar's separation from his first wife, Adhuna Bhabani. Farhan and Adhuna divorced in 2017.

What Honey Irani said

"I didn't see it coming at all. It was quite sudden for me. I remember thinking, 'Oh, this has happened?' It was a shock," Honey Irani told Vicky Lalwani in a podcast interview.

She added that Farhan informed her about the decision, though she was away at the time. "He did tell me, but I was in Coonoor at the time. I was informed about it, and later, when I came back, we all sat and spoke from both sides. I met everyone," she said.

Farhan Akhtar married Shibani Dandekar on February 19, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in Khandala, after dating for nearly three years. Prior to this, he was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years. The couple divorced in 2017 and share two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

Recalling the separation, Honey Irani admitted it was emotionally challenging for the entire family. "It was sad for all of us, for Farhan and for Adhuna as well. But I feel, like I've said before, if something has to end, it's better this way than carrying on with frustration, hurt, and resentment," she said.

Honey Irani On Shibani Dandekar

Farhan and Shibani first met in 2015 on the sets of the television show I Can Do That, which he hosted and she participated in. Following his separation from Adhuna, Farhan began dating Shibani in 2018, leading to their eventual wedding.

Speaking warmly about Shibani, Honey said, "She's superb, very nice and very friendly," adding later, "She's a lovely girl. Really, a lovely girl." On whether Farhan had shared details about his relationship early on, she revealed, "No, he didn't tell me earlier. But them seeing each other was bound to come out at some point."

Honey Irani's Approach As A Mother

Speaking about her approach to her children's choices, Honey Irani said, "My only mantra in life is: if you are happy, I am happy. I don't care about anybody else. That's it. If the child is happy, what more do you want? If the mother is happy, what more do you want? It doesn't matter what people will say, what they will think. Never think about that. Do what makes you happy. Just don't hurt anybody."

Currently, Farhan Akhtar is reportedly focusing on his long-awaited film Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor. The project has reportedly faced delays due to the actresses' busy schedules.



