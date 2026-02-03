Honey Irani Breaks Silence On <i>120 Bahadur</i> Flopping: 'Farhan Will Take Time To Get Over It'

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur was released in theatres last November. Despite a strong plot, the film failed commercially at the box office. Now, Farhan Akhtar's mother, writer Honey Irani, has opened up about the emotional impact of the film's failure on Farhan, and how he is coping with the setback, which was a "personal loss."

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Honey Irani said, "We have all gone through it. He and Zoya both have gone through it. Of course, it is your personal loss because you have worked so hard on it, and so many people are involved with the film, and so much money is involved. And when that film doesn't work, it pains a lot."

She continued, "It will take Farhan time to get over it, and to get over it, you have to move on to the next thing. But it will take time."

On Advice To Farhan Akhtar And Zoya Akhtar

Honey Irani further explained how she has always advised her children to "not take success to their head and failures to their heart."

She said, "This is a part of life. Sometimes those films work that you didn't expect to work, and sometimes even good films don't work. Kaagaz Ke Phool was a masterpiece, but it did not work. These things happen in life. One has to analyse it."

When Farhan Akhtar Opened Up About Challenges Of Filming 120 Bahadur In Ladakh

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, Farhan Akhtar had opened up about the challenges faced by the team while shooting at 14,000 feet in Ladakh.

He said, "You're shooting in any place that is inhospitable to a certain degree; it's always a challenge. Ladakh, of course. So we were shooting at about 14,000 feet. The weather was extremely hot at times and then extremely cold. We experienced dust storms as I'd never seen before in Ladakh-and I've been there many times myself."

About 120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar essays the character of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the revered Param Vir Chakra awardee who led the Ahir Company with extraordinary bravery. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, the film was released in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

