Adarsh Gourav Backs Arijit Singh Quitting Playback Singing: "He Doesn't Care About Being Relevant"

Arijit Singh sent shockwaves through the Indian music industry when he announced his retirement from playback singing.

Reacting to the news, actor Adarsh Gaurav said, "I just feel like he's the most authentic artist that I know because he doesn't really care about being in the news or being relevant."

"He's somebody who just comes, does his job, and then goes back to Murshidabad and roams around on his Activa," Adarsh continued, pointing to Arijit's deliberate distance from the glamour of the industry.

"Even if Ed Sheeran has to come and meet him, he has to come to Murshidabad," the actor said.

That rootedness, Adarsh believes, is precisely what sets Arijit apart. "More power to artists like that, who can be so real and so original and not conform to norms," he said, adding, "That's the kind of artist I aspire to be."

While Arijit has not detailed all the reasons behind his decision to retire from playback singing, reports suggest he is now focusing on building his own production house and stepping into direction. For Adarsh, this new chapter is something to look forward to rather than mourn.

"He must have his own reasons," Adarsh said, adding, "but I was also reading that he's opening his own production house and wants to produce and direct, which I'm super excited about." The shift, according to him, feels like a natural evolution rather than an exit. "I'm so curious about the kind of stories Arijit Singh wants to tell because he's such a rooted person."

Drawing a parallel with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh said, "Look at Vishal sir. He started as a music composer and then became a phenomenal filmmaker."

For Adarsh Gaurav, Arijit Singh's decision is not the end of an era, but the beginning of another.

