A Real-Life 'Hamza Ali Mazari' Takes Over Nagpur On <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Release Day. See Pics

As Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit theatres today, fans across the country flocked to cinemas to witness the actor in his intense dual portrayal of Hamza Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Ragi.

While the action unfolded on the big screen, an unexpected and delightful moment was stealing the spotlight outside cinema halls in Nagpur.

Raees Sheikh, a 35-year-old local stage actor, has become the talk of the town for bringing Hamza Mazari to life off-screen. Dressed strikingly similar to the character portrayed by Ranveer Singh, Raees has been visiting theatres screening Dhurandhar 2, turning heads and drawing crowds wherever he goes.

With his convincing look and energetic presence, Raees is not just recreating the character's appearance but also embodying its aura, much to the delight of moviegoers.

Fans are seen gathering around him for selfies, autographs, and quick interactions, making the theatre premises feel like an extension of the film's world.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres on March 19, with paid previews beginning on March 18.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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