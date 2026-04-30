Yami Gautam Opens Up On Whether <i>Dhurandhar's</i> Success Has Changed Aditya Dhar And Her

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar rewrote history like no other in recent times. The first part released on December 5, while the second part - Dhurandhar: The Revenge - hit screens on March 19, 2026. Both films smashed box office records. Now, in a recent interaction, Yami Gautam has opened up about how the success of the films has impacted her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, and her perceptions. She also spoke about how Bollywood is leaning more towards strong scripts.

What's Happening

Yami Gautam told Grazia India, "Nothing has changed us as people. That also comes from Aditya and the kind of person he is - very unaffected and extremely humble. I've seen him through different phases: there are highs and lows and vulnerable phases, but it's not like during that phase we expressed our frustration or let it out."

She continued, "Both of us are extremely thankful to God. For us, spirituality is very important; we believe in the Almighty. Good things happen to good people. What's meant for you may be delayed but never denied."

Significance Of Dhurandhar's Roaring Success

Furthermore, the Haq actress highlighted how a strong script can get people thronging to theatres, and that tells a lot.

She continued, "This is why I said it was always a director's medium - it was always script and all those basic things that make a film a film. The basics are back, so that's a massive shift. It's not just about a film doing well and new box office records - I don't think Dhurandhar's success is telling us only that.

"We were struggling to get people into theatres, and we were figuring and toying around with things. But people thronging to theatres tells you - we are ready; we want you to make amazing films. We'll watch, and yes, we'll come repeatedly," concluded Yami Gautam.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The first part revolves around the infiltration of an Indian undercover agent into Pakistan's infamous gangster network, which masterminds terror activities across the globe.

The second installment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released last month. The lifetime collection of Dhurandhar was surpassed by Dhurandhar 2 in 11 days.