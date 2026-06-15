Beckham Family Dismisses Claims Of Harper’s 'Staged’ Visit To Brooklyn's Home: Report

The feud between David Beckham's son Brooklyn and the rest of the family refuses to die down. After photos of Brooklyn's sister Harper visiting his home in Beverly Hills surfaced, Beckham and his family have denied that the visit was “staged”.



Now, the Beckham family has hit back at accusations from Broolyn and his wife Nicola Peltz that the visit was choreographed.



In a statement to The Sun, a source close to the Beckhams called the claims “clearly nonsense and just another untrue and unfair accusation.”



What Happened During Harper's Visit?



Harper was in California to see David Beckham get honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week. As per Page Six, she appeared to be on an unannounced visit to her brother's residence home and left seconds later without seeing him. She was reportedly delivering a letter to the 27-year-old.



Neither Brooklyn nor Nicola were at home when Harper visited, a source told the outlet.



With the exception of Brooklyn and Nicola, the entire Beckham family was present at the Hollywood Walk of Fame to support the British football icon.



While Brooklyn revealed later in his Instagram Stories that he was in New York at the time of Harper's visit, a source told Page Six that the impromptu visit was staged.



A rep for Brooklyn and Nicola claimed, “That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras.”



The accusations come months after Broolyn slammed his parents. He alleged that Victoria Beckham hijacked his first dance with Nicola at their 2022 wedding and even “controlled narratives” about the family in the media.



He also claimed that his parents had been trying to ruin his relationship with Nicola even before they tied the knot.



The 27-year-old chef stated that he was in no mood to reconcile with his family. He explained that he and Nicola did “not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”



Since then, Brooklyn has directed his family to only contact him through an attorney, as per Page Six.

The Beckham family was earlier spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu amid the controversy over Harper's visit. Victoria and David Beckham's son Romeo was present for the dinner with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull.