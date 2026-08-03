Faridabad Teacher Dragged, Stabbed By Masked Man. He Was Waiting In Lobby

A quiet morning at a private school in Faridabad turned into a scene of horror when a masked man walked through the gate, asked for a teacher by name, and attacked her the moment she stepped outside to meet him.

Sandhya, a teacher at a private school in Sikrona village located meters away from a police outpost, was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning by a masked attacker. According to the school administrator, a young man arrived at the school gate that morning and asked to speak with her.

When she went to the gate to meet him, the man attacked her with a knife, stabbing her in the neck multiple times.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the masked man entering the school and waiting in the lobby. As soon as he spots the teacher, he grabs her by the neck and drags her out while stabbing her.

The school administrator, who rushed out when he heard screaming, said the attacker turned on him too when he tried to intervene, before fleeing the scene on a bike with no number plate.

Speaking to NDTV, the administrator said he had been sitting in his office when he heard screaming from the corridor outside, at around 9:30 am that morning.

"I saw her lying on the ground, and a man was repeatedly stabbing her with a knife," he said. When he shouted at the attacker to stop, the man turned towards him with the knife still in hand. By the time he looked for something to defend himself with, the attacker had already fled.

After the attack, he took Sandhya to Al Falah Hospital, where doctors confirmed she had died. Locals are alleging the involvement of a man named Amit although police have not confirmed anything at the moment.

Police official Manoj Kumar, in charge of the Sikrona police outpost, said police have registered a case and are searching for the attacker.