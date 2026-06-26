Man Drowns 6-Month Pregnant Wife In Bucket After Fight In Faridabad

A six-month pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband following a domestic dispute in Faridabad's Panchsheel Colony Part-2, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly assaulted the woman and later killed her by submerging her head in a bucket filled with water before fleeing the scene, police said.

An FIR has been registered at the Palla police station, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Neha Kumari, a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. Her husband, Amit Gupta, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

The couple, who married on April 30 last year, had recently moved into their house in Panchsheel Colony and had performed a housewarming ceremony a month ago, police said.

According to family members, an argument broke out between the couple on Thursday morning. As the dispute escalated, Amit allegedly assaulted Neha and killed her.

Relatives who reached the spot after learning about the incident found Neha dead and informed the police.

Police teams from Palla police station, the Crime Branch and a forensic unit reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it to the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Evidence was collected from the scene, and preliminary findings point towards a case of murder, police said.

During the investigation, police learned that after the incident, Amit allegedly called his uncle, who lives in Alipur village near the Badarpur border, and informed him that he had killed his wife.

According to police, the accused soon fled afterwards, and his mobile phone has since been switched off.

"An FIR has been registered, and police teams are conducting raids at suspected locations in search of the accused husband. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and forensic examination," a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)