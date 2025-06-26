Video: Faridabad Cook Slapped 8 Times, Verbally Abused By Employer

A female cook was verbally abused and slapped eight times by her employer in Faridabad last week, police said on Thursday.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place at around 10.30am on June 17 in Sector 17.

The victim was identified as Shyama Devi and her employer, Deepali Jain.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Deepali coming down a flight of stairs and instantly slapping Shyama, who is talking to a family member.

Refusing to stop, Deepali again slapped Shyama six times, even as the latter tried to reason with her, and other members of the family gathered at the spot.

The accused woman also tried to hit her domestic help on her hand. She attempted to further assault the victim with a mop that was placed nearby, but threw it away after a family member intervened.

Following this, Deepali once again slapped Shyama, for the seventh time. The accused woman is ultimately taken away by another family member.

According to Shyama, Deepali slapped her "multiple times for no reason".

"The driver had come and rang the bell multiple times, at least 10-12 times. I immediately went to the door and opened it. This is when Deepali arrived and started slapping me, without explaining what was my fault. My nose was bleeding, my cheeks were swollen and my head was hurting," she told reporters.

She said she was also subjected to casteist insults, the police said.

The victim said she has been working for the family for the last two-and-a-half years and was subjected to such treatment earlier as well.

"While I work, my children usually play outside. They (employer) do not allow my children to play, saying they are creating a mess. My children would play quietly without causing any trouble. We still get threats saying they will kill us," Shyama said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar said: "Shyama Devi has filed a complaint with the police. We have booked Deepali Jain in the case. A probe is underway."

(With inputs from Vinod Mittal)