In Assam, Women's Body NCW Introduces 'Yashoda AI' To Tackle Cybercrime

The National Commission for Women (NCW), in partnership with Future Shift Labs (FSL), launched the YASHODA AI initiative, aiming to build a digitally secure and AI-aware society. The two-day awareness campaign began on Wednesday at the DGP Office in Ulobari, Guwahati.

The exclusive session for law enforcement explored the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing, public safety, and crime prevention. Officers learned how AI affects criminal behaviour and information consumption in the digital age.

The workshop highlighted tools such as ChatGPT, NCW's Women Safety App, Cyber Dost, and deepfake detection platforms, equipping police personnel to better investigate cybercrimes, tackle misinformation, and connect effectively with communities.

Police officials actively engaged in discussions on real-life case studies involving AI-driven scams, misinformation, and digital impersonation—challenges that, if unaddressed, can hinder justice. Emphasis was placed on ethical technology usage, data privacy, and responsible AI deployment in police operations.

"Prevention over Reaction"

In a message to attendees, NCW Chairperson Smt. Vijaya K. Rahatkar emphasised, "When police officers understand technology, they don't just react to crime—they prevent it. YASHODA AI is about building confidence, clarity, and capability in the digital age."

Nitin Narang, Founder of Future Shift Labs, said, "AI policing is no longer futuristic—it's already here. The better our forces understand these tools, the more empowered and effective they become in safeguarding society."

Day 2 to Focus on Youth Engagement

The campaign continues on August 7 with a second workshop at B. Borooah College, Guwahati, targeting college students. The session will focus on digital ethics, online safety, AI's role in education and careers, and how tools like ChatGPT and Cyber Dost can help navigate digital challenges.

Empowerment & Safety in Focus

Addressing the media, Smt. Vijaya K. Rahatkar stated, "I have come to Assam on behalf of the National Women's Commission for a two-day visit. This morning, we held meetings with the Chief Secretary of Assam and other key officials to understand the state's efforts towards women's empowerment and how joint initiatives with the Central Government are being implemented effectively."

She further shared her concerns about the impact of cybercrimes on women, especially deepfakes, economic fraud, and the misuse of personal images:

"Women are suffering immensely from cybercrimes—deepfakes and misuse of images can devastate their lives. That's why we're organising this AI awareness program with the police, training them to respond to and prevent such crimes."

"Crime Rates Have Decreased Since 2020

Reflecting on crime trends, Chairperson Rahatkar noted that the number of crime cases reported to the police has gradually declined.

"If we look back from 2020 to now, in 2025, we can see a positive trend. This is a good sign and reflects improvement in preventive mechanisms."

She concluded her address by stating her plans to engage with MSME women entrepreneurs, Self-Help Groups, and village-based women organisations during her visit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)