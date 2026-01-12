"Trump May Visit Next Year": US Says No Country More Essential Than India

No other nation is as essential to the United States as India, said US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, as he announced that Washington and New Delhi are set to restart their next round of trade deal talks from Tuesday (January 12). Gor, who is also Special Envoy to South and Central Asia at the US Embassy, also said that US President Donald Trump may visit India by next year.

Speaking at the US Embassy in Delhi, Gor asserted that Trump's friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "real" and said that real friends can resolve their differences.

India-US "Real Friends"

"The United States and India are bound, not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end," he said in his arrival speech.

"India is the world's largest nation. So it's not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there," Gor added.

He noted that while trade is very important for New Delhi and Washington's relationship, both nations also continue to work closely together on other very important areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education, and health.

"I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real," Gor stressed.

Trump's India Visit

The US ambassador-designate said the purpose of his appointment is to take the partnership between our two nations to the next level. He also said that Trump may visit India by next year.

"This is the intersection between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy. During my last dinner with him, President Trump recounted his last visit to India and also his great friendship with the great Prime Minister of India. I hope the President will be visiting us soon, hopefully in the next year or two. President Trump has a habit of calling at 2 in the morning, and with the time difference in New Delhi, it might work out pretty well," he added.

Gor emphasised the importance of the strategic relationship with India and said he intends to pursue an ambitious agenda.

'India Essential Partner'

"No partner is more essential than India. In the months and years ahead, it is my goal as ambassador to pursue a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect, and leadership to the table," he said.

Speaking on the ongoing negotiations of the India-US trade deal, Gor acknowledged that it was a challenging task and said he was determined to get it across the finish line.

"Many of you have asked me for an update on the ongoing trade deal negotiations. Both sides continue to actively engage. In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow. India is the world's largest nation. So it's not an easy task to get this across the finish line," he said.

Pax Silica Alliance

Gor also announced that India will be a member of the Pax Silica alliance.

"I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month," he said.

The Pax Silica alliance is a US-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient and innovation driven silicon supply chain.