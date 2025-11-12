"Charlie Loved You": Erika Kirk As Sergio Gor Takes Oath As US Envoy To India

Erika Kirk honoured her late husband Charlie Kirk's friendship with Sergio Gor during his swearing-in as the new US Ambassador to India. The Turning Point CEO called the appointment “an incredible opportunity.”

“Charlie loved you,” she said. “He would have been the first phone call when he found out you were going to be taking this position.”

Gor was sworn in at a ceremony held in the Oval Office on November 10, attended by US President Donald Trump and senior administration officials. In an emotional address, Erika recalled her husband's admiration for him.

“The way that I was able to witness the two of you work together for years and to champion and support the president was absolutely humbling to witness,” she said. “I am so proud of you, and Charlie is going to be with you every single day in spirit. I will be praying for you every day because I know this is just the beginning of an incredible opportunity for you.”

pic.twitter.com/Watd1elR4j — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 10, 2025

Gor, 38, was officially appointed as the US ambassador to India in October. Vice President JD Vance administered the oath of office. The ceremony was attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, along with several senators.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a conservative activist, was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University in September.

Sergio Gor, a close associate of the Kirks, co-founded Winning Team Publishing alongside Donald Trump Jr. The company has released several of Trump's best-selling titles as well as books written by Charlie Kirk.

Following the ceremony, Gor said, “I look forward to taking up my new assignment in New Delhi and thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to serve as Washington's envoy to India.”