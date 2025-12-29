The Supreme Court stayed the new definition of the Aravallis, while ordering the formation of a high-powered committee to conduct a multi-temporal investigation of the Aravalli hills and mountain ranges.

In an earlier hearing, the court put the bail granted to Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar by the Delhi High Court on hold.

The decision came amid heavy security outside the court premises as a three-judge Bench heard the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea against the Delhi High Court order that suspended the life sentence and granted bail to expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

