The Supreme Court stayed the new definition of the Aravallis, while ordering the formation of a high-powered committee to conduct a multi-temporal investigation of the Aravalli hills and mountain ranges.
In an earlier hearing, the court put the bail granted to Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar by the Delhi High Court on hold.
The decision came amid heavy security outside the court premises as a three-judge Bench heard the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea against the Delhi High Court order that suspended the life sentence and granted bail to expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.
Supreme Court Orders Formation Of Committee To Probe Aravallis Issue
The top court has ordered the formation of a high-powered committee to conduct a multi-temporal investigation of the Aravalli hills and mountain ranges. The committee will include domain experts, and will work with the aim to protect the structural and ecological integrity of the mountain range.
The Court noted that the Aravallis are the only barrier preventing the Thar Desert from expanding towards the Gangetic plains.
Top Court Seeks Kuldeep Sengar's Reply In 4 Weeks
Issuing a notice to Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Supreme Court asked him to file a reply in four weeks.
Supreme Court Stays Kuldeep Sengar's Bail
The Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's order which granted bail to Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
Chief Justice of India said there no question of taking away personal liberty (of Sengar) as he is still in jail in connection with another case.
Unnao Rape Survivor's Mother Faints In Court
As the Supreme Court hears the CBI's plea, the Unnao rape survivor's mother fainted inside the courtroom and was administered medical aid.
Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder.
"Have Faith In Supreme Court: Unnao Survivor Ahead Of Hearing
The survivor in the 2017 Unnao rape case had said on Sunday that she has faith that she will get justice from the Supreme Court and appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure her safety so she can fight her legal battle without fear.
She claimed that Kuldeep Singh Sengar had bribed officials, including the CBI Investigating Officer and Delhi High Court judge, and said her family had suffered severe consequences since Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail.
Security Heightened As Top Court Hears Unnao Case
Security has been heightened outside the Supreme Court as a three-judge vacation bench led by Justice Surya Kant hears the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea challenging the Delhi High Court's decision against the suspension of 2017 Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence.
This comes after the Delhi High Court recently granted conditional bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 rape case.