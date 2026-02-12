2 Indians On 'Donkey Route', Redirected To Azerbaijan, Tortured On Livestream

Two people from Gujarat's Anand district who set out for the United States through an illegal migration, or the "Donkey Route", have returned from what their family describes as a dungeon-like captivity in Azerbaijan, after a diplomatic intervention by the government.

Dhruv Patel, 22, from Jhakharia village, and Dipika Patel, 32, from Kantharia, were kidnapped in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, while en route to the US. They were held hostage for ransom, beaten, and threatened with the removal and sale of their kidneys, according to statements made by their family and Anand's MP, Mitesh Patel.

Their release followed what the MP described as a 24-hour diplomatic effort, referred to locally as "Operation Mahisagar", after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) intervened and coordinated with the Indian Embassy in Baku.

The Donkey Route

The couple left India on January 30, having been persuaded by Mumbai-based agents that they could reach the United States through an irregular route. Such routes, often termed the "Donkey Route", involve illegal travel across multiple countries with the promise of eventual entry into North America.

According to the families of the two individuals, the couple arrived in Baku on 1 February. Shortly after landing, they were allegedly abducted by unknown individuals and taken to a deserted house, where they were confined.

The plan to reach the US through this network of agents collapsed at that point. Instead of onward travel, the couple found themselves imprisoned.

Livestreamed Torture

Family members in Anand say the kidnappers made contact through WhatsApp video calls. During those calls, Dhruv was allegedly beaten in front of his relatives. The kidnappers demanded money and threatened to remove and sell both captives' kidneys on the black market if their demands were not met.

The families say they paid Rs 65 lakh to the kidnappers, in a combination of cash and cryptocurrency. However, despite receiving the payment, the abductors' demands reportedly continued.

In a video statement issued on Tuesday, Anand MP Mitesh Patel said the couple's parents had approached him two days earlier.

"Two days ago, parents of Dhruv Patel and Dipika Patel contacted me and told me that they were kidnapped in Azerbaijan. They said they (family members) received a video call in which people (kidnappers) from Azerbaijan demanded ransom for their release," he said.

According to the MP, the kidnappers had threatened to kill the two if the ransom was not paid.

Political Intervention

Patel said that when he became aware of the situation, he escalated the matter immediately. He travelled to New Delhi, where Parliament was in session, and made what he called a high-level representation to the Ministry of External Affairs. He met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday to explain the situation in detail.

In his public statement, Patel said: "This incident was truly heartbreaking. As soon as I received information, I immediately contacted Dr S Jaishankar. Due to our government's promptness, the rescue was successful within 24 hours. I express my gratitude to PM Modi and the Foreign Minister and appeal to the public not to fall prey to the deadly shortcuts offered by these fake agents."

Following the representation, the MEA contacted the Indian Embassy in Baku. According to the MP, within 24 hours, both individuals were rescued and brought to the Embassy premises in Baku.

"The MEA contacted the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan and within 24 hours, both the kidnapped persons were rescued and brought to the Embassy in Baku," he said.

"The kidnappers had threatened to kill the two if they were not paid ransom. Our government worked very hard to bring them alive," he added.

Operation Mahisagar

The rescue effort has been referred to as "Operation Mahisagar", a name evoking the Mahisagar region of Gujarat.

While India has not publicly disclosed operational details, the MP said the embassy in Baku had "activated" the mission after diplomatic engagement from New Delhi.

At present, Dhruv and Dipika are under the protection of the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan. Their return to India is expected once legal formalities are completed.

Dhruv's father expressed gratitude to the Indian government and to the MP, saying his children had been given a "new life".

Alleged Gang Links

According to information sources, an Iranian figure known as "Baba Khan" and an associate named Pawan Rocky are suspected of involvement in the network that targeted the couple.

The same group has previously targeted young people from Mansa in Gujarat through similar methods, luring them with promises of overseas passage before extorting families.

Police in Anand are searching for five Mumbai-based agents who allegedly persuaded Dhruv and Dipika to attempt the journey through illegal channels. Local authorities say these agents had promised safe passage to America, but instead facilitated their travel into a network that resulted in Kidnapping.

No official charges have yet been publicly detailed, but the investigation is underway.