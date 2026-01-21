Trump's Faux Pas In Davos: Mispronounces Azerbaijan as 'Aberbajan', Confuses Greenland With Iceland

US President Donald Trump delivered a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday (Jan 21), doubling down on claims that his diplomatic efforts ended eight global conflicts, specifically the Armenia-Azerbaijan war. While Trump utilised the marathon speech to highlight these alleged achievements, the address drew immediate social media scrutiny for his verbal slip, where he mispronounced Azerbaijan as “Aber-bajan".

"I settled eight other wars. India-Pakistan, I settled other wars that were...Vladimir Putin called me, Armenia, Aber-Bajan (Azerbaijan)," Trump could be heard saying in the clip that has since gone viral on social media.

Trump:



I solved Aber-baijan and Armenia war in 1 day. It was going on for 35 years



Putin couldn't believe it. He said i was working on it for 10 years. pic.twitter.com/HPGAkWmO4b — Maxx (@Max_geopolitic) January 21, 2026

Apart from the Azerbaijan faux pas, Trump also confused Greenland with Iceland whilst addressing the gathering of political and business leaders in Davos.

“I don't know that they'd [NATO] be there for us. They're not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland's already cost us a lot of money. But that dip is peanuts compared to what it's gone up," said Trump.

President Donald J. Trump appears to confuse Greenland with Iceland while speaking earlier in front of the World Economic Forum, with him stating, “I don't know that they'd [NATO] be there for us. They're not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market… pic.twitter.com/Bq5cUuv1sV — OSINTreport (@Tourosenta14746) January 21, 2026

Previous Instances

Trump brokered a deal between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House in August last year, with both countries committing to end decades of fighting and expand ties with Washington. However, as the video went viral, social media users had a field day poking fun at the US leader.

"To be fair, some common words are really tricky and tongue twisters to some people. I am a victim of the same too," said one user, while another joked: "Aberbaijan has finished war with Albany. thanks to Trump."

A third commented: "Few months ago, this same guy said that he had ended the war between Albania and Azerbaijan, today he discovered a new country."

This is not the first instance when Trump has encountered trouble when it comes to Azerbaijan and Armenia. In September 2025, he mixed up Armenia and Albania when talking about his efforts to resolve the long-standing tensions.

“I solved wars that was unsolvable. Azerbaijan and Albania, it was going on for many, many years, I had the prime ministers and presidents in my office,” said Trump during an appearance on Fox News.

During a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump also said: “We settled Aber-baijan and Albania."