Techie Laid Off For Not Being As Fast As Colleagues Using AI To Write Code: 'I Am Shattered'

A company recently laid off an Indian techie with over 2.6 years of experience for not being as fast as other developers who used artificial intelligence (AI) to write code. In a now-viral social media post, the techie detailed that they were let go during the probation period as they were unable to understand the product being shipped and did not receive any guidance from seniors.

"I recently switched to a company, my probation of three months was over, I got the news that I am being terminated as I was not fast as other developers," the techie wrote on Reddit.

"Others were writing code with help of AI and I was not able to match their speed, nor was I able to understand the product in such sort period of time. I was not getting such feedback from my manager."

Despite putting in extra hours on weekends, the techie said they were unable to match the speed of others. When they started using the AI tools, it was already too late.

"I am really shattered can not even solve LIS in Leetcode, which I was able to solve during college days. Don't know if this field is for me. I am also sole earner, have some money saved up, joined this as it was remote and wanted to live with my family."

'I Fear The Same'

As the post went viral, social media users empathised with the techie, advising them to take a break, while others pointed out that AI-produced code was often riddled with errors.

"I am so sorry to hear that. The only advice I can give is take a 2-3 day break, then start prepping and applying," said one user while another added: "Dude, I fear the same. AI is too fast. devs and other testers are doing a lot of coding. If it works then it works. We are doomed."

A third commented: "A piece of code should be judged by the quality and performance of the code, not how fast it was written. I wish you all the best in your job search."

A fourth said: "Don't lose hope. Wait till this AI slop spaghetti gets into the production environment and see the cybersecurity sh*t show. Don't buy into AI acceleration hype. It's definitely faster than normal but the end product is always full of holes."