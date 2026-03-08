"BJP Misusing Country's Highest Chair": Mamata Banerjee Amid President Row

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of disrespecting and misusing the highest chair in the country for its agenda after President Droupadi Murmu expressed displeasure over the arrangements at an event she attended in Bengal. The President also wondered why the Chief Minister did not meet her during her visit.

In a social media post, Banerjee said that the district administration had flagged the lack of arrangements at the venue chosen for the President's event.

International Santal Council, a private organisation, invited Hon'ble President to the 9th International Adivasi Santal Conference in Siliguri.



After Advanced Security Liaison, district administration flagged in writing to the President's Secretariat that the organiser appeared… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 7, 2026

"International Santal Council, a private organisation, invited Hon'ble President to the 9th International Adivasi Santal Conference in Siliguri. After Advanced Security Liaison, district administration flagged in writing to the President's Secretariat that the organiser appeared inadequately prepared; the concern was also conveyed telephonically.

"The President's Secretariat advance team visited on 05.03.26, was apprised of the lack of arrangements, yet the programme continued as scheduled," the Chief Minister said.

"Hon'ble President was received and seen off by Mayor Siliguri Municipal Corporation, DM Darjeeling and CP Siliguri Police Commissionerate strictly as per the approved lineup shared by the President's Secretariat. CM, West Bengal was not part of the lineup or the dais plan. No protocol lapse happened on part of district administration," she said, responding to questions on why she did not attend the event. "BJP is disrespecting and misusing the highest chair in the country for its own party agenda. Most unfortunate," she said.

Earlier, President Murmu wondered why the Chief Minister had not received her. "Generally, when the President is coming, the CM should be welcoming, and other ministers should be present. But she did not come. The governor has changed and could not come. But because the date was fixed, I have come," she said.

The President also flagged the change of venue and the low turnout at the event. "Today's programme is being held at such a place that it is difficult for people to come. Perhaps the state government does not want the welfare of tribals, and that is why they were prevented from coming here," Murmu said.

"Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal... I do not know whether she is upset, and that is why the venue was shifted. Anyway, that does not matter. All of you stay well," the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the developments as "shameful and unprecedented". "Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," he said in a post on X.

This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened.



The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people… https://t.co/XGzwMCMFrT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2026

"The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government. The office of the President is above politics and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC," he added.

Elections in Bengal are due in the next couple of months, and the ruling Trinamool Congress and main opposition BJP are missing no opportunities to target each other. Hitting back at the Prime Minister, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, "PEOPLE of WEST BENGAL VS BJP + ECI + ED + IT + CBI + NIA + CAPF + Governor + 20 Union Ministers + 10 CMs + Prime Minister + Respected Rashtrapati Ji + Godi Media. When the entire establishment lines up against Bengal, Bengal stands stronger. Bring it on."