President Jabs Mamata Banerjee Live Updates: Amit Shah Slams Trinamool Congress

A fresh controversy has erupted in West Bengal weeks before the Assembly elections after President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asked whether Mamata Banerjee was upset with her because neither the chief minister nor any minister from her cabinet was present to receive her during her visit to north Bengal.

"I do not know why the state administration did not allow the meeting there. There is ample space. I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I do not know whether she is upset, which is why the programme was held there (in Goshaipur). But that does not matter. All of you stay well," the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed the Trinamool Congress. Posting a video of some of Murmu's remarks, Prime Minister Modi accused the Trinamool Congress of treating Santhal culture casually and pointed out that the President herself is a member of a tribal community.

