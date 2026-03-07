President Jabs Mamata Banerjee Live Updates: Amit Shah Slams Trinamool Congress

A fresh controversy has erupted in West Bengal weeks before the Assembly elections after President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asked whether Mamata Banerjee was upset with her because neither the chief minister nor any minister from her cabinet was present to receive her during her visit to north Bengal.
"I do not know why the state administration did not allow the meeting there. There is ample space. I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I do not know whether she is upset, which is why the programme was held there (in Goshaipur). But that does not matter. All of you stay well," the President said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed the Trinamool Congress. Posting a video of some of Murmu's remarks, Prime Minister Modi accused the Trinamool Congress of treating Santhal culture casually and pointed out that the President herself is a member of a tribal community.
Here Are Live Updates:
Vice President Calls Venue Change "Unfortunate"
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan reacted to controversy that erupted after President Droupadi Murmu criticised Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for changing the venue of the International Santhal Conference saying that the lapses in arrangement were "unfortunate".
"The office of the Hon’ble President is the highest constitutional office of our Republic and must always receive the dignity, protocol and respect it deserves. Any lapse in arrangements befitting her constitutional position that happened in West Bengal today is unfortunate. The sanctity of the office of the Hon’ble President must always be maintained and due respect accorded to the highest office of the nation," the Vice President said in a post on X.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Slams Mamata Banerjee
Samrat Choudhary, speaking on the controversy surrounding the relocation of an event organised by the Santhal community, a tribal community in Bengal, said, "This is more an insult to the tribals than to the President. The people of Bengal will give Mamata Banerjee a reply in two months."
"Shameful And Unprecedented": PM Modi Slams Trinamool After President's Remarks
Trinamool Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Reacts To PM Modi's Criticism
PEOPLE of WEST BENGAL— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) March 7, 2026
VS
BJP + ECI + ED + IT + CBI + NIA + CAPF + Governor + 20 Union Ministers + 10 CMs + Prime Minister + Respected Rashtrapati Ji + Godi Media.
When the entire establishment lines up against Bengal, Bengal stands… https://t.co/okD0uIGZyV
Dharmendra Pradhan Demand Explanation From Trinamool Congress
Dharmendra Pradhan, Education minister and senior BJP leader, launched an attack of the Trinamool Congress after President Draupadi Murmu criticised the party and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for changing the venue of the International Santhal Conference.
"The concerns expressed by Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu ji @rashtrapatibhvn during her visit to Darjeeling reflect a deeply unfortunate lapse in administrative sensitivity and respect for the highest constitutional office of the country. When the President herself is compelled to express anguish over the arrangements made, it raises serious questions about the conduct and preparedness of the authorities responsible," he said.
Amit Shah Slams Trinamool Congress
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the West Bengal government saying that the Trinamool Congress have hit a new low "in its anarchic behaviour by humiliating the President of India with its glaring disregard for protocol."
"This lays bare the rot in the TMC Government which not only violates the constitutional rights of citizens at will but also does not spare even the President of India from its tyranny. The disrespect for the highest constitutional post of India that too at a program organised by our tribal sisters and brothers is an insult to our nation and the very values that define our constitutional democracy," he said.