"Loser Of The Middle East": Trump Insults Iran, Warns Of Big Strike

US President Donald Trump on Saturday labelled Tehran as the "loser of the Middle East" after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to the neighbouring countries for attacks launched during its war with Israel and the United States. He also warned that Iran "will be hit very hard" today.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack."

The Republican leader claimed in his social media post that Iran was "looking to take over and rule the Middle East".

"Iran is no longer the "Bully of the middle east," they are, instead, "The loser of the middle east," and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!", Trump said.

Trump's Demand For "Unconditional Surrender"

On Friday, Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" as the only acceptable outcome to end hostilities, while promising to help rebuild the country's economy if Tehran complied and installed new leadership.

Trump said that following any capitulation by the Islamic Republic, the United States and its allies would work to bring Iran "back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."

Iran President Apologises For Strikes On Neighbours

Pezeshkian promised neighbouring countries that an interim leadership council agreed that there will not be any more attacks or missiles fired at them unless "an attack on Iran originates from those countries". However he asserted that Tehran would "not surrender".

"The enemies must take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves," he said.

"Biggest Bombing Campaign" Yet To Come

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a television interview on Friday that the "biggest bombing campaign" of the war was still to come.

The US and Israel have battered Iran with strikes, targeting its military capabilities, leadership and nuclear programme. The stated goals and timelines for the war have repeatedly shifted, as the US has at times suggested it seeks to topple Iran's government or elevate new leadership from within.

The fighting has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. Six US troops have been killed.

Dubai Blasts

In Dubai, several blasts were heard Saturday morning, and the government said it had activated air defences. Passengers waiting for flights out at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, found themselves ushered down into train tunnels at the sprawling airfield after the alert sounded.

(With inputs from agencies)