Vijay's Wife Sankgeetha Asks Court For Permission To Stay In His Home Till Divorce Case Ends

Actor and TVK Chief Vijay's wife Sankgeetha Sornalingam has filed a fresh petition before the Chengalpattu District Court seeking permission to continue residing in the matrimonial home until the divorce case is disposed of.

In the petition, Sankgeetha stated that as a UK citizen, she does not have adequate residential facilities in Chennai and requested the court to pass an interim order allowing her to stay in the present matrimonial residence until the divorce proceedings are completed.

The fresh plea comes days after Vijay's public appearance with actress Trisha Krishnan at a wedding reception in Chennai, which drew attention on social media. Earlier, Sankgeetha had already filed a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu Court, seeking dissolution of marriage. Along with the divorce plea, she also sought the right to reside in the matrimonial home and permanent alimony.

In the latest petition, Sankgeetha's counsel stated that several attempts were made to reach an amicable and dignified separation through mutual consent, considering Vijay's professional and political circumstances. However, those efforts did not materialise.

The petition further alleges that the respondent, through his advocate, indicated that she would not be allowed to reside in the matrimonial home if she approached the court seeking legal separation.

Sankgeetha also stated that being a British national, she currently has no other accommodation matching the family's status. Therefore, she has requested the court to allow her to continue residing in the matrimonial home until the divorce case is disposed of, or until Vijay provides equivalent alternative accommodation.

Meanwhile, TVK Chief Vijay has not yet responded to the petition. On the other hand, he is scheduled to mark International Women's Day by announcing promises for women ahead of the 2026 elections.