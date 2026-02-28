When Vijay's Romantic Gesture For Wife Sankgeetha On Valentine's Day Went Viral

Actor-politician Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce in a court in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. Amid this personal crisis, several old interviews and viral videos have resurfaced. One of them captures the moment Sankgeetha received a thoughtful gift from Vijay on Valentine's Day.

In this rare clip, Sankgeetha is seen admiring a luxurious watch, which reports suggest was a custom G-shaped watch that the actor gave her. The "G" stood for Geetha.

Sankgeetha is heard saying, "It's a very pleasant surprise. I think he got this for Valentine's Day. Happy Valentine's Day. Thank you."

Background

In the divorce petition, Sankgeetha stated that in April 2021, she discovered Vijay's alleged involvement in an extramarital relationship with an actress. She claims the discovery caused her "deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust," as reported by news agency PTI.

While Vijay is said to have initially assured her that the relationship would end, the plea alleges that it continued, leading to what she describes as "mental cruelty", public humiliation arising from social media posts, emotional neglect, and constructive desertion.

The petition further notes that efforts at reconciliation were made through legal counsel and personal discussions between September 2021 and February 2022, and again between August 2024 and February 2025. However, these attempts reportedly did not result in an amicable settlement.

Sankgeetha has termed the marriage as having "irretrievably broken down" and existing only on paper. She has sought a decree of dissolution, permanent alimony in line with Vijay's income and social standing, and the right to continue residing in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai until the matter is resolved or to be provided equivalent accommodation. She has also requested in-camera proceedings to protect the dignity and privacy of all parties involved.

The development marks a significant turn in a relationship that began nearly three decades ago. Vijay and Sankgeetha first met in 1996, when he was a rising star following the success of Poove Unakkaga.

In recent years, her absence from certain public and political events had sparked speculation about a strain in the marriage, though such rumours remained unconfirmed at the time. Reports now suggest the couple has been living separately for the past two years.

The personal developments come at a crucial juncture for Vijay, who is preparing to lead his party into the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

