Vijay's Old Remark Goes Viral After Wife Sankgeetha Files For Divorce: 'She Watches Me Strictly'

Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is facing a major personal crisis after his wife Sankgeetha filed a divorce petition before the district court in Chengalpattu, alleging infidelity, reported by news agency PTI.

What's Happening

In a resurfaced interview, Vijay described his wife Sankgeetha as a "strict critic" who closely followed his professional choices.

The remark was made during a 2022 interaction with director Nelson Dilipkumar on Sun TV.

Vijay's father and director, SA Chandrasekhar, had said in an interview with NewsGlitz that while Vijay did not listen to many people, he valued Sangeetha's feedback immensely and that she watched him "strictly".

Background

In the divorce petition, Sankgeetha stated that in April 2021, she discovered Vijay's alleged involvement in an extramarital relationship with an actress. She claims the discovery caused her "deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust."

While Vijay is said to have initially assured her that the relationship would end, the plea alleges that it continued, leading to what she describes as "mental cruelty," public humiliation arising from social media posts, emotional neglect and constructive desertion.

The petition further notes that efforts at reconciliation were made through legal counsel and personal discussions between September 2021 and February 2022, and again between August 2024 and February 2025. However, these attempts reportedly did not result in an amicable settlement.

Sankgeetha has termed the marriage as having "irretrievably broken down" and existing only on paper. She has sought a decree of dissolution, permanent alimony in line with Vijay's income and social standing, and the right to continue residing in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai until the matter is resolved or to be provided equivalent accommodation. She has also requested in-camera proceedings to protect the dignity and privacy of all parties involved.

The development marks a significant turn in a relationship that began nearly three decades ago. Vijay and Sankgeetha first met in 1996, when he was a rising star following the success of Poove Unakkaga.

Sankgeetha, daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist based in London, had been moved by his performance in the film and travelled to Chennai to meet him during a shooting schedule. What started as a fan interaction gradually developed into a personal bond.

She later met Vijay's parents, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and singer Shoba, who reportedly approved of the match. The couple first registered their marriage in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998.

They later had a formal wedding ceremony in Chennai on August 25, 1999, choosing to honour Sangeetha's Hindu traditions. The ceremony was held at Rajah Muthiah Hall, followed by a grand reception.

Over the next 25 years, they built a largely private family life, raising their two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya, away from the glare of the media.

Even as Vijay rose to become one of Tamil cinema's leading stars and eventually stepped into politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Sangeetha maintained a low public profile.

In recent years, her absence from certain public and political events had sparked speculation about a strain in the marriage, though such rumours remained unconfirmed at the time. Reports now suggest the couple has been living separately for the past two years.

The personal developments come at a crucial juncture for Vijay, who is preparing to lead his party into the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

