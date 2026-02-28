After Janhvi Kapoor Exits Dharma Talent Agency, Karan Johar Says, "Loyalty Is Missing In Bollywood": 'Actors Are So Insecure'

Karan Johar never shies away from speaking about personal and professional struggles on public platforms. Recently, the director-producer spoke openly about talent management and why loyalty is rare in showbiz today.

In a conversation with SCREEN, KJo shared his thoughts on actors changing agencies frequently.

Karan Johar, who co-owns Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCAA), said that shifting from one agency to another has become common. According to him, insecurity plays a big role in this pattern.

Without taking any names, he said, “Every two years, people are shifting from one agency to another because they are so insecure that they feel we are time-bound. Nobody is loyal in this business; actors just keep hopping and skipping. So you put two years of your life into a talent and they suddenly move somewhere else — and then they don't like it there and want to come back. This is a vicious circle.”

The filmmaker's comments come a few months after Janhvi Kapoor exited Dharma Cornerstone Agency and moved to Collective Artists Network.

Karan Johar said that stepping into talent management felt natural to him. Over the years, he has worked closely with actors and understands their mindset. He explained, “Ninety percent of this business is about handling people, egos, insecurities and it's not easy.”

For KJo, the job is not just about signing deals or planning projects. It is about managing emotions and expectations. He added, “if you look at talent management as a business opportunity, nothing is going to happen.”

After spending more than three decades in the industry, Karan Johar said he has changed the way he looks at success and failure.

Reflecting on his journey, he shared, “After being in the business for 31 years, I have become zen about success and failure because I feel like my joy and sorrow cannot be the result of my success and failure because then I will be in an ICU.”

Karan Johar last produced Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The film had a lukewarm response at the box office.