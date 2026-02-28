After Bail In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case, Rajpal Yadav Recreates <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa Scene</i> On <i>Wheel Of Fortune</i> Set

After a brief legal setback, Rajpal Yadav is back to doing what he does best – entertaining fans on set. The actor, who is currently out on bail in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, recently returned to work after attending his niece's wedding. He was spotted shooting for Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar. Also present on the set were producer Ekta Kapoor and actor Wamiqa Gabbi.

Photos and short clips from the shoot are now doing the rounds on social media. In one video, Rajpal is seen greeting the paparazzi with a big smile. He happily posed for pictures and looked completely at ease. Things got even more fun when photographers shouted “paani” at him – a reference to his famous moment from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Rajpal caught the joke instantly and reacted in a playful way, leaving everyone laughing.

For those unaware, Rajpal Yadav was released on February 17 in connection with the cheque bounce case. He had earlier surrendered on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his request for more time to repay the amount. The court later suspended his sentence till March 18, giving him temporary relief.

Work-wise, Rajpal Yadav is keeping busy. He was last seen in the film Baby John and the series Interrogation. Up next, he will share screen space with Akshay Kumar in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which is set to release on April 10.

As for Wheel of Fortune, the format is simple and fun. Contestants are given hidden words or phrases and must guess letters to solve them. A big spinning wheel, marked with cash amounts and special sections, decides how much money each correct answer brings. Players take turns, spin the wheel, and slowly uncover the puzzle. The one who solves it and earns the highest amount wins the prize.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. It will also stream on SonyLIV.