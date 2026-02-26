After Bail In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case, Rajpal Yadav Calls Himself "<i>Chalti-Phirti</i> Cheque Book"

Before surrendering at Tihar Jail, Rajpal Yadav reportedly said, "I don't have money. I can't find any other option. I'm all alone here. I have to deal with this crisis on my own."

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, the actor reflected on his financial situation and said, "I cannot comment on that just now, but I want to say that I am surrounded by money. Rajpal chalti phirti cheque book hai. I earn money, I help people earn money, and several households depend on it."

He further added, "In 2019, I left politics because I just wanted to serve my people."

After walking out of jail, Rajpal did not dwell on the legal battle. Instead, he spoke about gratitude.

"The ink had barely dried from my thumb when I came straight here to attend my niece's wedding. I did not even get a chance to invite my own people. Within 24 hours of my release, I had to get here. All those who have helped me and whose names are being taken - they have not been with me from today; they have been supporting me since the beginning of my journey in cinema and have always had my back. I do not want to make them feel small by simply saying 'thank you', because 'thank you' is a very small gesture," he told us.

Several members of the Hindi film industry reportedly extended financial assistance during his difficult period. These included Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa, and Mika Singh.

Rajpal Yadav was released on February 17 in connection with a Rs 9-crore cheque-bounce case. He had surrendered on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay the amount. The court later suspended his sentence until March 18, granting him temporary relief.

Despite the turbulence, Rajpal Yadav's professional journey continues. He was last seen in Baby John and Interrogation, and is next set to appear alongside Akshay Kumar in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which is scheduled for release on April 10.

