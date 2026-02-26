Viral Pics: Rashmika Mandanna Gets Teary-Eyed At Dreamy Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now officially husband and wife. The couple got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony this morning at 10:10 AM, followed by another wedding in the evening, rooted in Rashmika Mandanna's Kodava heritage.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared official wedding pictures on their respective Instagram accounts that broke the Internet. It was in Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram carousel, where there were some pictures of Rashmika Mandanna getting emotional. Her teary-eyed snaps have gone viral, that reflect pure bliss and unconditional love.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Official Wedding Pics

Vijay Deverakonda shared the pictures and wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife, 26.02.2026."

Rashmika Mandanna wrote a long note sharing pictures from their wedding ceremonies, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now My Husband! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"



She added, "The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man!"

Have a look at the full post here:

About The Wedding

They hosted two ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding, which honoured Vijay's roots in the morning, and then a customary Kodava (Coorg) wedding celebrating Rashmika's heritage in the evening.

Sources close to NDTV also confirmed that they sent sweets for the paparazzi at the venue.

The couple got married in the presence of family members and close friends at the luxury hotel ITC Mementoes, located 50 km outside Udaipur today.

Guest List

Several close associates from the film fraternity have already reached Udaipur for the February 26 wedding. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan are among those present to witness the couple's big day.

Ellie Choopulu director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, and stylist Shravya Varma were also present.

