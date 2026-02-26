Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's 'Wedding' Pics Are Viral. But They Are Not From Today

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married as per Telugu tradition today in the luxury hotel ITC Maamya-Souvenir in Udaipur. As their fans await official wedding pictures, a still from a Geetha Govindam dream wedding sequence featuring the lead pair is going viral.

It is a crucial romantic scene where the protagonist, Govind (played by Vijay Deverakonda), imagines a beautiful future with Geetha (played by Rashmika Mandanna). The song playing in the background is Vachindamma.

Govind is madly in love with Geetha, and he envisions a happily married life with her. The sun-drenched romantic sequence highlights his deep feelings for her.

The production house that backed Geetha Govindam also congratulated the couple in a video post.

Our Geetha & Govindam have begun a beautiful new journey together



Congratulations to Dear @TheDeverakonda and Dear @iamRashmika on beginning the new journey together! ❤️✨#VIROSH pic.twitter.com/fDiDoNepBS — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) February 26, 2026

First Meeting On Set

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first met while working on their film Geetha Govindam. Released in 2018, the film featured Vijay as Govind and Rashmika as Geetha.

After Geetha Govindam, they reunited for Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma. Their on-screen chemistry quickly became a fan favourite.

About Their Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony today at 10:10 AM. They will now have a sunset wedding around 4 PM today, as per reports. The second wedding will honour Rashmika Mandanna's Kodava roots.

They are hosting two ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding, which honoured Vijay's roots in the morning, and now a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding celebrating Rashmika's heritage that will take place in the evening.

Sources close to NDTV also confirmed that they sent sweets for the paparazzi at the venue.

The couple got married in the presence of family members and close friends at the luxury hotel ITC Maamya-Souvenir, located 50 km outside Udaipur today.

Official pictures are still awaited.

Opting for a highly private and intimate affair, the couple are beautifully blending cultures while embracing their individual heritage.

Haldi And Sangeet Ceremonies

According to Cinema Express, the sangeet turned into a joyous celebration with the couple dancing alongside close friends and family members. The evening's playlist was deeply personal, featuring songs from their own films that have become fan favourites over the years.

Tracks from Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which showcased Vijay and Rashmika's on-screen chemistry, were among the highlights.

The nostalgic mood continued with songs like Kalyani Vachaa Vachaa and Inkem Inkem.

However, the biggest crowd-puller turned out to be the viral Peelings track from Pushpa: The Rise. The song had guests flocking to the dance floor, turning the celebration into a high-energy affair.

The couple also hosted an intimate Haldi ceremony for friends and family at the hotel.

While Rashmika and Vijay shared exclusive images of the decor on their Instagram Stories, their friends have also treated fans to some inside pictures.

Lokah actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashika Ranganath, and Shravya Varma-who are common friends of Rashmika and Vijay-shared fun-filled pictures on their respective Instagram Stories.

Vijay's set of images focused on the ceremony space.

The venue was set outdoors in a circular space enclosed by soft wooden panelling, with the floor entirely carpeted in delicate pink rose petals.

At the centre sat two small wooden stools placed for the bride and groom during the ritual, surrounded by baskets filled with bright yellow and orange marigold petals.

The backdrop consisted of lush floral arrangements in warm tones, giving the whole space a garden-like quality.

He also shared a close-up of personalised floral name placards: one reading "Rushie" (Rashmika's nickname) and the other simply reading "Vijay," placed among fresh lilies, roses, and marigolds.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna shared customised pet decor dedicated to Vijay's Huskies, Storm and Chester, and her own Cocker Spaniel, Aura.

Guest List

Several close associates from the film fraternity have already reached Udaipur for the February 26 wedding. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan are among those present to witness the couple's big day.

Ellie Choopulu director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, and stylist Shravya Varma were also present.

