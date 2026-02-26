Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur Wedding: Holi Fervour During Haldi, Courtesy Viral Pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married as per the Telugu traditions at the luxury hotel ITC Mementos in Udaipur a couple of hours ago.

The couple are hosting two ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding honouring Vijay's roots in the morning and a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding celebrating Rashmika's heritage in the evening.

Prior to the wedding, the couple hosted an intimate Haldi ceremony for friends and family at the hotel.

While Rashmika and Vijay shared exclusive images of the decor on their Instagram Stories, their friends have also treated fans to some inside pictures.

Lokah actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashika Ranganath, and Shravya Varma—who are common friends of Rashmika and Vijay—shared fun-filled pictures on their respective Instagram Stories.

What caught the Internet's attention was that guests had played with colours during the Haldi ceremony.

Ashika Ranganath shared a couple of mirror selfies and wrote, "Celebrating love with all colours."

She also shared a photobooth strip capturing the playful vibes of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Lokah actor Kalyani Priyadarshan shared a selfie of herself with her face smeared with colours.

Rashmika and Vijay's Haldi Posts

Vijay's set of images focused on the ceremony space.

The venue was set outdoors in a circular space enclosed by soft wooden panelling, with the floor entirely carpeted in delicate pink rose petals.

At the centre sat two small wooden stools placed for the bride and groom during the ritual, surrounded by baskets filled with bright yellow and orange marigold petals.

The backdrop consisted of lush floral arrangements in warm tones, giving the whole space a garden-like quality.

He also shared a close-up of personalised floral name placards: one reading "Rushie" (Rashmika's nickname) and the other simply reading "Vijay," placed among fresh lilies, roses, and marigolds.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna shared customised pet decor dedicated to Vijay's Huskies, Storm and Chester, and her own Cocker Spaniel, Aura.

Guest List

Ellie Choopulu director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan are attending the wedding today.

About ITC Mementos

Nestled in the Aravalli Range, this secluded property offers complete privacy, ideal for an intimate celebration. It features 117 private villas, a river and lake within the estate, a private helipad, and spans an entire hill.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the set of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). They got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025, at Vijay's Hyderabad home.