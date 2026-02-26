Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Udaipur Wedding: How Are Telugu And Kodava Rituals Different

In a meaningful decision, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will honour both their cultural identities through two separate ceremonies.

The couple will marry in Udaipur today (February 26) in an intimate celebration attended only by immediate family and close friends.

The morning ceremony followed traditional Telugu Hindu rituals, reflecting Vijay Deverakonda's heritage. Later in the evening, the celebrations will continue with a Kodava ceremony representing Rashmika Mandanna's roots. By choosing to conduct two distinct weddings on the same day, the couple has placed cultural respect at the centre of their union.

Their decision has also sparked renewed interest in the beauty and contrasts of Telugu and Kodava weddings, two South Indian traditions that share emotional depth but differ in structure, symbolism, and cultural flavour.

Telugu Weddings: Vedic Grandeur And Ritual Precision

Telugu weddings, rooted in the traditions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are elaborate Hindu ceremonies guided by priests and anchored in Vedic chanting.

Fire is central to the ceremony, serving as divine witness to the vows. Photo: Unsplash

These weddings typically span several days and begin with pre-wedding rituals such as Nischitartham, the formal engagement ceremony, and Mangala Snanam, an auspicious purifying bath. Astrology plays a central role, with ceremonies carefully timed according to planetary alignments.

The core wedding rituals are deeply symbolic:

Kanyadaan: The bride's parents formally offer their daughter in marriage

Jeelakarra Bellam: The bride and groom place a paste of cumin and jaggery on each other's heads, symbolising inseparability

Mangalsutra Dharana: The groom ties the sacred thread around the bride's neck

Saptapadi: The couple takes seven steps around the sacred fire, making seven vows

Talambralu: The pair shower each other with rice, invoking prosperity and joy

Fire is central to the ceremony, serving as divine witness to the vows.

The celebrations are traditionally vegetarian, with elaborate feasts served on banana leaves. Brides wear rich silk sarees adorned with gold jewellery, while grooms typically wear dhotis and angavastrams. Gold exchanges between families are common, and the entire atmosphere emphasises purity, prosperity and divine blessing.

Kodava Weddings: A Wedding Without The Priest

Kodava weddings come from the Kodagu (Coorg) region of Karnataka and are markedly different in structure and spirit. Unlike most Hindu weddings, they do not involve priests. Instead, elders from the family and community conduct the rituals.

The ceremonies generally span two days and are known as Urkooduva and Mangala. The absence of Vedic chants does not lessen their significance. Rather, the rituals reflect the martial and agrarian heritage of the Kodava community.

Key elements include:

Baale Birud: The groom symbolically slashes banana stalks, representing protection and valour

Sammanda Kodupo: A formal dialogue in which the bride is granted rights within the groom's clan

Coin bag ritual: A small pouch of coins is tied to the bride's saree, symbolising shared wealth

Pathak ceremony: The bride's mother ties a gold coin necklace, marking marital status

Ancestor worship plays an important role. Instead of invoking a sacred fire, prayers are offered before a sacred lamp to honour forebears.

Kodava weddings come from the Kodagu (Coorg) region of Karnataka. Photo: Instagram/vinayaravindimages Vinay Aravind

The feasts are robust and celebratory, featuring non-vegetarian dishes such as pork curry and rice preparations. Alcohol is traditionally served. The groom wears a distinctive white Kupya with a sash and dagger, reflecting the community's warrior history. Brides drape their sarees with pleats at the back, a style unique to Kodava women.

The entire wedding is deeply community-centric, filled with lively interaction, humour and collective participation.

Where They Meet

Despite their structural differences, Telugu and Kodava weddings share meaningful similarities.

Both traditions place family elders at the heart of the ceremony. Both incorporate symbolic gestures that represent unity, shared prosperity and lifelong partnership. Rice is used as a blessing in both cultures, and heirloom jewellery signifies marital status.

Silk attire, garlands and elaborate feasts also feature prominently. At their core, both ceremonies celebrate not just two individuals but the merging of families and lineages.

Where They Differ

The differences, however, are striking.

Telugu weddings are priest-led and grounded in Vedic scripture, with fire rituals and astrological precision guiding the proceedings. The emphasis is on sacred chants, divine witness and ritual purity.

Kodava weddings, by contrast, are conducted without priests. Elders lead the proceedings, and there is no sacred fire or Sanskrit chanting. Instead, the focus is on clan identity, ancestor reverence and community strength.

Food customs also differ sharply. Telugu weddings are strictly vegetarian, while Kodava celebrations prominently feature meat and alcohol.

Even attire reflects distinct identities: the Telugu groom's traditional dhoti contrasts with the Kodava groom's dagger-bearing Kupya, underscoring different historical influences.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding serves as a reminder that modern Indian marriages increasingly celebrate dual heritage.