Inside Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Venue In Udaipur: 117 Private Villas, Helipad And A Serene Lake

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to get married on Thursday, February 26. The couple hosted their pre-wedding festivities at The Mementos by ITC Hotels from 24-25 February. Here's a quick deep dive into the luxurious venue where Vijay and Rashmika are expected to get married today:

The Wedding Venue: The Mementos By ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur

Nestled amid the stunning landscape of the ancient Aravalli hills, The Mementos is located around 25 kilometres outside Udaipur. This ultra-luxury property sits along the historic route that connects the revered shrine town of Nathdwara with the ancient Eklingji Temple in the serene village of Kailashpuri.

Perched atop a hill, the hotel offers sweeping views of the Aravalli range and a beautiful man-made lake below. The resort features 117 suites and villas, five restaurants, three banquet venues, and dedicated celebration spaces. The property also includes a helipad, with helicopter transfers available for guests who prefer an aerial arrival.

Photo Credit: ITC Mementos Ekaaya official website

According to a report in TOI, The Mementos includes modern dining options like Udai Pavilion, Kebabs & Kurries, and Royal Vega. The Rock Bar provides a dramatic setting for sundowners or intimate gatherings, offering striking sunset views and starlit skies. Guests can also relax at the spa or make use of the fully equipped fitness centre.

The hotel offers five categories of premium rooms: Mementos Suite, Aravalli Suite, Valley View Villa, Lake View Villa, and Premium Villa. Private rooms range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 per night.

Photo Credit: ITC Mementos Ekaaya official website

The official website notes that the Aravalli Suite, one of the most premium offerings, spans an impressive 485 square metres. It includes a private pool, a separate living room, a four-fixture bathroom, and a sit-out area with panoramic views. It is priced at Rs 79,249 per night, inclusive of breakfast and WiFi. Catering reportedly costs between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000 per person, as per Mint.

Rashmika and Vijay confirmed their wedding on February 22 through identical social media posts, calling it "the Wedding of VIROSH" - a name lovingly coined by their loyal fanbase.



